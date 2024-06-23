Matches (13)
T20 World Cup (2)
WI Academy in IRE (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (3)

Northants vs Glamorgan, 29th Match at Cardiff, County DIV2, Jun 23 2024 - Match Result

RESULT
29th Match, Cardiff, June 23 - 26, 2024, County Championship Division Two
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
279 & 472/8d
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
(T:262) 490 & 207/8

Match drawn

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Northamptonshire 279/10(86.3 overs)
1st INNINGS
Emilio Gay
65 (93)
Timm van der Gugten
3/39 (22.3)
Luke Procter
48 (140)
Andy Gorvin
3/50 (20)
Glamorgan 490/10(131.5 overs)
1st INNINGS
Marnus Labuschagne
93 (124)
Luke Procter
3/51 (20)
Kiran Carlson
71 (120)
Justin Broad
2/78 (18)
Northamptonshire 472/8(120 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Lewis McManus
168* (200)
Mason Crane
3/178 (41)
Ricardo Vasconcelos
99 (173)
Kiran Carlson
2/26 (11)
Glamorgan 207/8(38.5 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Marnus Labuschagne
64 (61)
Liam Patterson-White
3/101 (18.5)
Kiran Carlson
34 (27)
Rob Keogh
2/15 (5)
View full scorecard
38.5
LA Patterson-White to van der Gugten, no run
38.4
LA Patterson-White to van der Gugten, no run
38.3
LA Patterson-White to van der Gugten, no run
38.2
LA Patterson-White to van der Gugten, no run
38.1
LA Patterson-White to van der Gugten, no run
end of over 38Wicket maiden
GLAM: 207/8CRR: 5.44 
Andy Gorvin0 (2b)
Timm van der Gugten27 (38b 4x4)
Rob Keogh 5-2-15-2
Liam Patterson-White 18-1-101-3
37.6
Keogh to Gorvin, no run
37.5
Keogh to Gorvin, no run
37.4
W
Keogh to Podmore, OUT
Harry Podmore b Keogh 1 (15b 0x4 0x6 24m) SR: 6.66
37.3
Keogh to Podmore, no run
37.2
Keogh to Podmore, no run
37.1
Keogh to Podmore, no run
end of over 371 run
GLAM: 207/7CRR: 5.59 
Timm van der Gugten27 (38b 4x4)
Harry Podmore1 (11b)
Liam Patterson-White 18-1-101-3
Rob Keogh 4-1-15-1
36.6
LA Patterson-White to van der Gugten, no run
36.5
LA Patterson-White to van der Gugten, no run
36.4
LA Patterson-White to van der Gugten, no run
36.3
1
LA Patterson-White to Podmore, 1 run
36.2
LA Patterson-White to Podmore, no run
36.1
LA Patterson-White to Podmore, no run
end of over 36Maiden
GLAM: 206/7CRR: 5.72 
Timm van der Gugten27 (35b 4x4)
Harry Podmore0 (8b)
Rob Keogh 4-1-15-1
Alex Russell 9-1-51-2
35.6
Keogh to van der Gugten, no run
35.5
Keogh to van der Gugten, no run
35.4
Keogh to van der Gugten, no run
Read full commentary
Match details
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
TossNorthamptonshire, elected to bat first
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days23,24,25,26 June 2024 - day (4-day match)
FC debut
Gus Miller
Gus Miller
Umpires
England
Hassan Adnan
England
Sue Redfern
Match Referee
England
Jason Swift
PointsNorthamptonshire 11, Glamorgan 15
Glamorgan Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
EJ Byrom
caught1615
WT Root
run out3144
M Labuschagne
caught6461
KS Carlson
bowled3427
SA Northeast
caught43
CB Cooke
caught2720
T van der Gugten
not out2743
MS Crane
lbw03
HW Podmore
bowled115
AW Gorvin
not out02
Extras(lb 3)
Total207(8 wkts; 38.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

County Championship Division Two

TEAMMWLDPT
SUSS8413132
MIDDX8305124
YORKS812599
GLAM811697
LEICS801796
NHNTS801794
GLOUC812492
DERBS802575
Full Table