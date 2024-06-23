Matches (13)
Northants vs Glamorgan, 29th Match at Cardiff, County DIV2, Jun 23 2024 - Match Result
RESULT
29th Match, Cardiff, June 23 - 26, 2024, County Championship Division Two
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Northamptonshire • 279/10(86.3 overs)1st INNINGS
65 (93)
3/39 (22.3)
48 (140)
3/50 (20)
Glamorgan • 490/10(131.5 overs)1st INNINGS
93 (124)
3/51 (20)
71 (120)
2/78 (18)
Northamptonshire • 472/8(120 overs)2nd INNINGS
168* (200)
3/178 (41)
99 (173)
2/26 (11)
Glamorgan • 207/8(38.5 overs)2nd INNINGS
64 (61)
3/101 (18.5)
34 (27)
2/15 (5)
38.5
•
LA Patterson-White to van der Gugten, no run
38.4
•
LA Patterson-White to van der Gugten, no run
38.3
•
LA Patterson-White to van der Gugten, no run
38.2
•
LA Patterson-White to van der Gugten, no run
38.1
•
LA Patterson-White to van der Gugten, no run
end of over 38Wicket maiden
GLAM: 207/8CRR: 5.44
Andy Gorvin0 (2b)
Timm van der Gugten27 (38b 4x4)
Rob Keogh 5-2-15-2
Liam Patterson-White 18-1-101-3
37.6
•
Keogh to Gorvin, no run
37.5
•
Keogh to Gorvin, no run
37.4
W
Keogh to Podmore, OUT
Harry Podmore b Keogh 1 (15b 0x4 0x6 24m) SR: 6.66
37.3
•
Keogh to Podmore, no run
37.2
•
Keogh to Podmore, no run
37.1
•
Keogh to Podmore, no run
end of over 371 run
GLAM: 207/7CRR: 5.59
Timm van der Gugten27 (38b 4x4)
Harry Podmore1 (11b)
Liam Patterson-White 18-1-101-3
Rob Keogh 4-1-15-1
36.6
•
LA Patterson-White to van der Gugten, no run
36.5
•
LA Patterson-White to van der Gugten, no run
36.4
•
LA Patterson-White to van der Gugten, no run
36.3
1
LA Patterson-White to Podmore, 1 run
36.2
•
LA Patterson-White to Podmore, no run
36.1
•
LA Patterson-White to Podmore, no run
end of over 36Maiden
GLAM: 206/7CRR: 5.72
Timm van der Gugten27 (35b 4x4)
Harry Podmore0 (8b)
Rob Keogh 4-1-15-1
Alex Russell 9-1-51-2
35.6
•
Keogh to van der Gugten, no run
35.5
•
Keogh to van der Gugten, no run
35.4
•
Keogh to van der Gugten, no run
Match details
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Toss
|Northamptonshire, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|23,24,25,26 June 2024 - day (4-day match)
|FC debut
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Northamptonshire 11, Glamorgan 15
Match Coverage
Lewis McManus ignites Northants to leave Glamorgan clinging on
Hosts finish eight-down after taking on stiff run-chase through Labuschagne 64
Mason Crane turns it Glamorgan's way after Ricardo Vasconcelos makes 99
Northamptonshire just 25 runs ahead with six wickets remaining, going into final day
Marnus Labuschagne 93 puts Glamorgan in control
Kiran Carlson scores 71, Chris Cooke 58 as hosts set about building match-winning lead
Glamorgan Innings
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|16
|15
|run out
|31
|44
|caught
|64
|61
|bowled
|34
|27
|caught
|4
|3
|caught
|27
|20
|not out
|27
|43
|lbw
|0
|3
|bowled
|1
|15
|not out
|0
|2
|Extras
|(lb 3)
|Total
|207(8 wkts; 38.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>