Andy Gorvin's career-best puts seal on Glamorgan triumph

Glamorgan 411 (Ingram 170, Carlson 148, Seales 5-101) and 58 for 1 (Root 36*) beat Sussex 278 and 188 (Hudson-Prentice 70, Coles 61*, Gorvin 5-40) by nine wickets

Glamorgan secured a nine-wicket victory over Sussex in the Vitality County Championship with Andy Gorvin starring on his way to career-best figures of five for 40.

Glamorgan were dismissed for 411 in the opening overs of day three to lead Sussex by 133 runs on first innings.

A flurry of wickets at the start of the Sussex innings put them a long way behind in this contest and they never really recovered from that position as Glamorgan bowled them out for 188. Gorvin's five wickets were supported by three for 34 from Mir Hamza and two for 21 from Mason Crane.

Glamorgan needed 7.5 overs to reach their victory target to claim 23 points from this game with Sussex managing four bonus points.

The morning started with Glamorgan's innings coming to an end thanks to a direct-hit run-out from Tom Haines with no runs added to the overnight total. From there it had a very familiar feel to the second morning of this match as the new ball wrought chaos with five wickets falling for 32 runs, three of those on the same score.

Hamza claimed the first three wickets with balls that moved more than enough to have the Sussex top-order searching for answers. Tom Clark and Tom Alsop were trapped lbw and the Pakistan international induced an edge to third slip from Haines.

At 32 for three the Sussex team were looking to the experienced pair of Cheteshwar Pujara and John Simpson to put together a rescue effort similar to what Colin Ingram and Kiran Carlson managed on the second day for Glamorgan. That didn't transpire, Gorvin dismissed them both in his first over, with late movement once again the issue for the Sussex batters.

There was a sizeable partnership that took Sussex back into the lead, with James Coles and Fynn Hudson-Prentice putting on a stand worth 118 which was impressive in its counterattacking nature. Hudson-Prentice took just 47 balls to reach his half century and the Sussex run rate was over four for most of the day.

Hudson-Prentice fell when he chipped a ball from Gorvin to mid-wicket for 70. When Gorvin trapped Danny Lamb lbw he moved on to career-best figures as Sussex were reduced to 164 for seven, just 31 runs in front of Glamorgan.

Gorvin completed his maiden five wicket haul when he dismissed Jack Carson lbw for one but not long afterwards the players left the field for nearly two hours as a result of heavy rain.

When play did resume there were 29 overs left in the day with Sussex 53 runs in front with two second innings wickets intact. It did not take long after the resumption for Glamorgan to wrap up the Sussex innings. Ari Karvelas was caught behind off Mason Crane and Jayden Seales launched the ball straight in the air off the next delivery and he was caught in the covers.