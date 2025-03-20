Matches (10)
Canada in Namibia (2)
NZ vs PAK (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
DPDCL (3)
Warriors vs Knights, 19th Match at Gqeberha, CSA 4-Day DIV1, Mar 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
WAR Win & Bat
KNGHT Win & Bat
WAR Win & Bowl
KNGHT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Warriors
D
L
D
L
L
Knights
W
D
L
L
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:25
Match details
|St George's Park, Gqeberha
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|20,21,22,23 March 2025 - day (4-day match)