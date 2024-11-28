Matches (16)
KZN-Inland vs Northern Cpe, 8th Match at Pietermaritzburg, CSA 4-Day DIV2, Nov 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match, Pietermaritzburg, November 28 - December 01, 2024, CSA 4-Day Series Division 2
Recent Performance
Last five matches
KZN-Inland
L
D
D
W
W
Northern Cpe
D
W
W
D
W
Match centre Ground time: 03:26
Match details
|City Oval, Pietermaritzburg
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|28,29,30 November, 1 December 2024 - day (4-day match)