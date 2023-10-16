Matches (23)
14th Match (D/N), Lucknow, October 16, 2023, ICC Cricket World Cup
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Australia FlagAustralia
Sri Lanka chose to bat

Live report - Australia vs Sri Lanka, Lucknow

Moody and Dasgupta preview the match on our live shw

Bowling-woes bros

778 How many runs Sri Lanka have conceded in their first two matches.
Fair to say both teams have struggled with the ball in their opening matches. Sri Lanka most of all, letting South Africa run riot with 428 for 5, before Pakistan made 345 for 4 against them in a chase.
Australia concede 311 for 7 against South Africa, then had India chase 200 with more than eight overs remaining in Chennai. Adam Zampa, usually a producer of wickets for them in the middle overs, has given away 133 runs for just one wicket in the first two games.
Waddup

Hello there! Welcome to this basement clash. Australia and Sri Lanka - once teams who could be relied on to star their World Cup campaigns strongly, have begun with two losses, and are looking to break their duck.
Just a quick recap - Aus have been thumped by South Africa and India. Sri Lanka had been hammered by South Africa as well, and also lost pretty comfortably to Pakistan.
Catch all the news,views, stats and colour in ESPNcricinfo's live blog

ODI World Cup digest: Afghanistan pull off historic victory; Australia's hopes on a knife edge

The tournament has had its first upset - and one of the biggest of all time - while two teams face an almost must-win clash in Lucknow

Sri Lanka bowling fire doused by flat Indian pitches

They had wanted to practice on such pitches back home in the lead-up to the World Cup, but their complaints went unheard

Tired and tested: Australia's challenges at this World Cup

The problems they're facing - injury and key players carrying a lot of miles in their legs - have no easy solutions

Almost a must win: World Cup hopes already on the line for Australia and Sri Lanka

Pat Cummins' team has struggled in all facets, while their opponents have leaked runs at an alarming rate and also lost Dasun Shanaka to injury

TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND33061.821
NZ33061.604
SA22042.360
PAK3214-0.137
ENG3122-0.084
AFG3122-0.652
BAN3122-0.699
SL2020-1.161
NED2020-1.800
AUS2020-1.846
Full Table
