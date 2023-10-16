Matches (23)
World Cup 2023 (1)
SMA TROPHY (18)
Sheffield Shield (3)
SA v NZ (W) (1)
Live
�
�
�
�
778 How many runs Sri Lanka have conceded in their first two matches.
Fair to say both teams have struggled with the ball in their opening matches. Sri Lanka most of all, letting South Africa run riot with 428 for 5, before Pakistan made 345 for 4 against them in a chase.
Australia concede 311 for 7 against South Africa, then had India chase 200 with more than eight overs remaining in Chennai. Adam Zampa, usually a producer of wickets for them in the middle overs, has given away 133 runs for just one wicket in the first two games.
�1
�
�1
�
Hello there! Welcome to this basement clash. Australia and Sri Lanka - once teams who could be relied on to star their World Cup campaigns strongly, have begun with two losses, and are looking to break their duck.
Just a quick recap - Aus have been thumped by South Africa and India. Sri Lanka had been hammered by South Africa as well, and also lost pretty comfortably to Pakistan.
�1
�1
�2
�
Language
English
Match Coverage
Live report - Australia vs Sri Lanka, Lucknow
Catch all the news,views, stats and colour in ESPNcricinfo's live blog
ODI World Cup digest: Afghanistan pull off historic victory; Australia's hopes on a knife edge
The tournament has had its first upset - and one of the biggest of all time - while two teams face an almost must-win clash in Lucknow
Sri Lanka bowling fire doused by flat Indian pitches
They had wanted to practice on such pitches back home in the lead-up to the World Cup, but their complaints went unheard
Tired and tested: Australia's challenges at this World Cup
The problems they're facing - injury and key players carrying a lot of miles in their legs - have no easy solutions
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved