Canada vs Scotland, 81st Match at King City, WCL 2, Aug 31 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
81st Match, King City (NW), August 31, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Berrington has scored 27 fifty-plus scores in ODIs, the most for SCOT breaking Kyle Coetzer's record
ODI CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|11
|16
|0
|1
|68.75
|9 (8b)
|11 (16b)
(lhb)
|84
|103
|7
|4
|81.55
|15 (15b)
|13 (14b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(ob)
|6.5
|0
|36
|1
|5.26
|24
|2
|2
|6.5 - 0 - 36 - 1
(rm)
|10
|2
|30
|0
|3.00
|44
|2
|0
|2 - 1 - 4 - 0
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|1
|11
|11*
|-
|69
|2571
|191
|44.33
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|27
|6
|2/22
|23.33
|2
|1
|1/34
|64.00
Partnership: 20 Runs, 25 B (RR: 4.8) • Last Bat: Richie Berrington 64 (118b) • FOW: 167/3 (37.4 Ov)
Match centreScores: MANOJ U M
41.5
6
Pargat Singh to Bruce, SIX runs
41.4
•
Pargat Singh to Bruce, no run
41.3
2
Pargat Singh to Bruce, 2 runs
41.2
•
Pargat Singh to Bruce, no run
41.1
1
Pargat Singh to Munsey, 1 run
end of over 41Maiden
SCOT: 178/3CRR: 4.34 • RRR: 0.77 • Need 7 from 54b
Tom Bruce3 (12b)
George Munsey83 (102b 7x4 4x6)
Jaskaran Singh 10-2-30-0
Pargat Singh 6-0-27-1
40.6
•
Jaskaran Singh to Bruce, no run
40.5
•
Jaskaran Singh to Bruce, no run
40.4
•
Jaskaran Singh to Bruce, no run
40.3
•
Jaskaran Singh to Bruce, no run
40.2
•
Jaskaran Singh to Bruce, no run
40.1
•
Jaskaran Singh to Bruce, no run
end of over 407 runs
SCOT: 178/3CRR: 4.45 • RRR: 0.70 • Need 7 from 60b
George Munsey83 (102b 7x4 4x6)
Tom Bruce3 (6b)
Pargat Singh 6-0-27-1
Jaskaran Singh 9-1-30-0
39.6
6
Pargat Singh to Munsey, SIX runs
39.5
•
Pargat Singh to Munsey, no run
39.4
•
Pargat Singh to Munsey, no run
39.3
•
Pargat Singh to Munsey, no run
39.2
1
Pargat Singh to Bruce, 1 run
39.1
•
Pargat Singh to Bruce, no run
end of over 394 runs
SCOT: 171/3CRR: 4.38 • RRR: 1.27 • Need 14 from 66b
George Munsey77 (98b 7x4 3x6)
Tom Bruce2 (4b)
Jaskaran Singh 9-1-30-0
Pargat Singh 5-0-20-1
38.6
•
Jaskaran Singh to Munsey, no run
38.5
1
Jaskaran Singh to Bruce, 1 run
38.4
1
Jaskaran Singh to Munsey, 1 run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
SCOT
84 runs (103)
7 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
18 runs
0 four3 sixes
Control
77%
SCOT
64 runs (118)
6 fours0 six
Productive shot
off drive
12 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
74%
Best performances - bowlers
SCOT
O
10
M
1
R
26
W
4
ECO
2.6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
2W
CAN
O
5
M
0
R
20
W
2
ECO
4
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
|Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City
|Toss
|Scotland, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|ODI no. 4901
|Match days
|31 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
|ODI debut
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Scotland 2, Canada 0
Scotland Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|not out
|84
|103
|caught
|10
|12
|caught
|0
|2
|bowled
|64
|118
|not out
|11
|16
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 16)
|Total
|187(3 wkts; 41.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>