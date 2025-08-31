Matches (11)
Canada vs Scotland, 81st Match at King City, WCL 2, Aug 31 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
81st Match, King City (NW), August 31, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Canada FlagCanada
184
Scotland FlagScotland
(41.5/50 ov, T:185) 187/3

Scotland won by 7 wickets (with 49 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
84* (103) & 2 catches
george-munsey
27

Berrington has scored 27 fifty-plus scores in ODIs, the most for SCOT breaking Kyle Coetzer's record

ODI CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Tom Bruce* 
(rhb)
11160168.759 (8b)11 (16b)
George Munsey 
(lhb)
841037481.5515 (15b)13 (14b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Pargat Singh 
(ob)
6.503615.2624226.5 - 0 - 36 - 1
Jaskaran Singh 
(rm)
1023003.0044202 - 1 - 4 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
11111*-
69257119144.33
MatWktsBBIAve
2762/2223.33
211/3464.00
Partnership: 20 Runs, 25 B (RR: 4.8) Last BatRichie Berrington 64 (118b) FOW167/3 (37.4 Ov)
6
2
1
41st
40th
6
1
39th
1
1
1
1
38th
W
1
41.5
6
Pargat Singh to Bruce, SIX runs
41.4
Pargat Singh to Bruce, no run
41.3
2
Pargat Singh to Bruce, 2 runs
41.2
Pargat Singh to Bruce, no run
41.1
1
Pargat Singh to Munsey, 1 run
end of over 41Maiden
SCOT: 178/3CRR: 4.34 RRR: 0.77 • Need 7 from 54b
Tom Bruce3 (12b)
George Munsey83 (102b 7x4 4x6)
Jaskaran Singh 10-2-30-0
Pargat Singh 6-0-27-1
40.6
Jaskaran Singh to Bruce, no run
40.5
Jaskaran Singh to Bruce, no run
40.4
Jaskaran Singh to Bruce, no run
40.3
Jaskaran Singh to Bruce, no run
40.2
Jaskaran Singh to Bruce, no run
40.1
Jaskaran Singh to Bruce, no run
end of over 407 runs
SCOT: 178/3CRR: 4.45 RRR: 0.70 • Need 7 from 60b
George Munsey83 (102b 7x4 4x6)
Tom Bruce3 (6b)
Pargat Singh 6-0-27-1
Jaskaran Singh 9-1-30-0
39.6
6
Pargat Singh to Munsey, SIX runs
39.5
Pargat Singh to Munsey, no run
39.4
Pargat Singh to Munsey, no run
39.3
Pargat Singh to Munsey, no run
39.2
1
Pargat Singh to Bruce, 1 run
39.1
Pargat Singh to Bruce, no run
end of over 394 runs
SCOT: 171/3CRR: 4.38 RRR: 1.27 • Need 14 from 66b
George Munsey77 (98b 7x4 3x6)
Tom Bruce2 (4b)
Jaskaran Singh 9-1-30-0
Pargat Singh 5-0-20-1
38.6
Jaskaran Singh to Munsey, no run
38.5
1
Jaskaran Singh to Bruce, 1 run
38.4
1
Jaskaran Singh to Munsey, 1 run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
HG Munsey
84 runs (103)
7 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
18 runs
0 four3 sixes
Control
77%
RD Berrington
64 runs (118)
6 fours0 six
Productive shot
off drive
12 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
74%
Best performances - bowlers
BJ Currie
O
10
M
1
R
26
W
4
ECO
2.6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
2W
Kaleem Sana
O
5
M
0
R
20
W
2
ECO
4
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City
TossScotland, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Scotland
George Munsey
Match numberODI no. 4901
Match days31 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
ODI debut
Tom Bruce
Tom Bruce
Umpires
Kenya
Raval Shah
New Zealand
Shaun Haig
Reserve Umpire
Canada
Harry Grewal
Match Referee
Ireland
Graham McCrea
PointsScotland 2, Canada 0
Scotland Innings
Player NameRB
HG Munsey
not out84103
C Tear
caught1012
B McMullen
caught02
RD Berrington
bowled64118
TC Bruce
not out1116
Extras(lb 2, w 16)
Total187(3 wkts; 41.5 ovs)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
USA20146280.758
NED24139280.165
SCOT22127270.885
OMA20117240.057
CAN2291120-0.195
NAM2281317-0.507
NEP165912-0.138
UAE163136-1.294
Full Table