Matches (9)
ENG v AUS (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
WCL 2 (2)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (2)
Namibia vs U.A.E., 35th Match at Windhoek, WCL 2, Sep 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
35th Match, Windhoek, September 26, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
What will be the toss result?
NAM Win & Bat
UAE Win & Bat
NAM Win & Bowl
UAE Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Namibia
L
L
L
L
L
U.A.E.
L
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:39
Match details
|Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4777
|Match days
|26 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News
Scotland's Charlie Cassell breaks ODI record with seven-for on debut
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada had held the record for best figures on ODI debut since 2015
Poor weather forces second Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI in Sharjah to be called off
Meanwhile, the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture between UAE and Scotland in Dubai has been postponed