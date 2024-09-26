Matches (9)
Namibia vs U.A.E., 35th Match at Windhoek, WCL 2, Sep 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

35th Match, Windhoek, September 26, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Namibia FlagNamibia
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4777
Match days26 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
CAN1174140.280
USA862121.038
NED862120.287
SCOT74291.503
NAM11478-0.396
OMA7236-0.886
NEP8163-0.529
UAE6152-1.714
Full Table