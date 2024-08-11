Matches (17)
WI vs SA (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
One-Day Cup (5)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)

Netherlands vs Canada, 19th Match at Voorburg, WCL 2, Aug 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match, Voorburg, August 11, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
PrevNext
Netherlands FlagNetherlands
Canada FlagCanada
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
NED Win & Bat
CAN Win & Bat
NED Win & Bowl
CAN Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:31
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4751
Match days11 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TEAMMWLPTNRR
SCOT74291.503
CAN44080.498
NAM8448-0.366
NED4224-0.158
OMA4123-1.066
NEP4132-0.118
UAE3030-1.072
USA-----
Full Table