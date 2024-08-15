Matches (18)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
IRE vs SL [W] (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's Hundred (3)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
One-Day Cup (8)
Netherlands vs U.S.A., 21st Match at The Hague, WCL 2, Aug 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score
21st Match, The Hague, August 15, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
What will be the toss result?
NED Win & Bat
USA Win & Bat
NED Win & Bowl
USA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Netherlands
L
W
L
W
W
U.S.A.
L
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
USA7 M • 321 Runs • 64.2 Avg • 102.88 SR
USA8 M • 264 Runs • 37.71 Avg • 95.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 10 Wkts • 4.79 Econ • 49.2 SR
USA9 M • 9 Wkts • 5.9 Econ • 56 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
USA
NED
PLAYER
ROLE
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Batter
|-
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|-
Match details
|Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4757
|Match days
|15 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News
Scotland's Charlie Cassell breaks ODI record with seven-for on debut
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada had held the record for best figures on ODI debut since 2015
Poor weather forces second Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI in Sharjah to be called off
Meanwhile, the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture between UAE and Scotland in Dubai has been postponed