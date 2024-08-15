Matches (18)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
IRE vs SL [W] (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's Hundred (3)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
One-Day Cup (8)

Netherlands vs U.S.A., 21st Match at The Hague, WCL 2, Aug 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

21st Match, The Hague, August 15, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Netherlands FlagNetherlands
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Shayan Jahangir
7 M • 321 Runs • 64.2 Avg • 102.88 SR
MD Patel
8 M • 264 Runs • 37.71 Avg • 95.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NP Kenjige
9 M • 10 Wkts • 4.79 Econ • 49.2 SR
Jasdeep Singh
9 M • 9 Wkts • 5.9 Econ • 56 SR
Match details
Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4757
Match days15 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TEAMMWLPTNRR
SCOT74291.503
CAN64280.211
NAM8448-0.366
NED5326-0.032
OMA4123-1.066
USA11020.280
NEP4132-0.118
UAE3030-1.072
