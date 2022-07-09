Matches (7)
SL v AUS (1)
RHF Trophy (4)
Vitality Blast (2)
Live
2nd T20I, Birmingham, July 09, 2022, India tour of England
India FlagIndia
(10.2/20 ov) 89/3
England FlagEngland

England chose to field.

Current RR: 8.61
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 34/2 (6.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:INDIA 182
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
News
Photos
Report

England opt to bowl in 2nd T20I with Kohli, Pant, Jadeja and Bumrah returning

Fast bowler Gleeson debuts for England at 34, Willey the other new name

Hemant Brar
Hemant Brar
48 mins ago
Rishabh Pant loss the toss in his captaincy debut for India, India v South Africa, 1st T20I, Delhi, June 9, 2022

Rishabh Pant opened the batting for India  •  BCCI

Toss England chose to bowl vs India
Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl in the second T20I at Edgbaston as England look to stay alive in the three-match series. India wanted to bat first anyway, their captain Rohit Sharma said.
The hosts made two changes, bringing in David Willey and handing a debut to fast bowler Richard Gleeson. Willey came in after leading Yorkshire to the semi-final of the Vitality Blast on Wednesday, while Gleeson, at 34 years and 219 days, became the third-oldest debutant for England in the format. Tymal Mills and Reece Topley made way for them.
India made four changes to their winning combination from the first T20I. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah came in for Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh. Even though Kohli was carded as an opener, it was Pant who walked out alongside Rohit.
The match is being played on the same pitch that was used for the Blast quarter-final between Hampshire and Birmingham Bears two days ago. But Buttler expected it to "stay good". The square boundaries are on the shorter side, each measuring 64 metres. The straight boundary is 77 metres.
England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Harry Brook, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 David Willey, 10 Richard Gleeson, 11 Matt Parkinson
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Richard GleesonIndiaEnglandEngland vs IndiaIndia in England

Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Customize Your Page
Language
English
Hindi
Match Coverage
All Match News

England opt to bowl in 2nd T20I with Kohli, Pant, Jadeja and Bumrah returning

Fast bowler Gleeson debuts for England at 34, Willey the other new name

England opt to bowl in 2nd T20I with Kohli, Pant, Jadeja and Bumrah returning

Kapil Dev: 'If Kohli isn't performing, you can't keep youngsters out'

Former captain urges selectors to "play in-form players" and "not just go by reputation"

Kapil Dev: 'If Kohli isn't performing, you can't keep youngsters out'

Problem of plenty: How do India fit Virat Kohli in their T20I XI?

If both Pant and Kohli are to make the XI, India will have to leave out either Hooda or Suryakumar

Problem of plenty: How do India fit Virat Kohli in their T20I XI?

Harry Brook given key chance to make Eoin Morgan's place his own

Yorkshire rookie showed glimpses of his rich promise on difficult night at Ageas Bowl

Harry Brook given key chance to make Eoin Morgan's place his own

England look to bounce back as Kohli, Bumrah and Pant return for India

No expectation of wholesale changes for England despite their malfunction at the Ageas Bowl

England look to bounce back as Kohli, Bumrah and Pant return for India
AskESPNcricinfo Logo

Instant answers to T20 questions

Ask a question
India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RG Sharmacaught3120
RR Pantcaught2615
V Kohlicaught13
SA Yadavnot out1812
HH Pandyanot out912
Extras(w 4)
Total89(3 wkts; 10.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your California Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2022 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved