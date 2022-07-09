England opt to bowl in 2nd T20I with Kohli, Pant, Jadeja and Bumrah returning
Fast bowler Gleeson debuts for England at 34, Willey the other new name
Toss England chose to bowl vs India
Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl in the second T20I at Edgbaston as England look to stay alive in the three-match series. India wanted to bat first anyway, their captain Rohit Sharma said.
The hosts made two changes, bringing in David Willey and handing a debut to fast bowler Richard Gleeson. Willey came in after leading Yorkshire to the semi-final of the Vitality Blast on Wednesday, while Gleeson, at 34 years and 219 days, became the third-oldest debutant for England in the format. Tymal Mills and Reece Topley made way for them.
India made four changes to their winning combination from the first T20I. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah came in for Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh. Even though Kohli was carded as an opener, it was Pant who walked out alongside Rohit.
The match is being played on the same pitch that was used for the Blast quarter-final between Hampshire and Birmingham Bears two days ago. But Buttler expected it to "stay good". The square boundaries are on the shorter side, each measuring 64 metres. The straight boundary is 77 metres.
England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Harry Brook, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 David Willey, 10 Richard Gleeson, 11 Matt Parkinson
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo