England opt to bowl in 2nd T20I with Kohli, Pant, Jadeja and Bumrah returning

India made four changes to their winning combination from the first T20I. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah came in for Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh. Even though Kohli was carded as an opener, it was Pant who walked out alongside Rohit.

The match is being played on the same pitch that was used for the Blast quarter-final between Hampshire and Birmingham Bears two days ago. But Buttler expected it to "stay good". The square boundaries are on the shorter side, each measuring 64 metres. The straight boundary is 77 metres.