Matches (5)
ZIM vs SA (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
MLC (2)
IND Under-19 vs England U19, 5th Youth ODI at Worcester, ENG-U19 vs IND-U19, Jul 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
5th Youth ODI, Worcester, July 07, 2025, India Under-19s tour of England
Current RR: 4.00
YODI CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(lhb)
|5
|3
|1
|0
|166.66
|4 (2b)
|5 (3b)
(lhb)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|0 (0b)
|1 (1b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
|4
|1
|0
|-
(rfm)
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2.00
|4
|0
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|8
|404
|143
|57.71
|5
|243
|129
|60.75
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|3
|6
|4/71
|20.50
|1
|1
|1/2
|2.00
Last Bat: Ayush Mhatre 1 (8b) • FOW: 6/1 (1.4 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 11:12
end of over 22 runs • 1 wicket
IND19: 8/1CRR: 4.00
Vaibhav Suryavanshi5 (3b 1x4)
Vihaan Malhotra1 (1b)
Matthew Firbank 1-0-2-1
Alex French 1-0-6-0
1.6
1
Firbank to V Suryavanshi, 1 run
1.5
1
Firbank to Malhotra, 1 run
1.4
W
Firbank to Mhatre, OUT
Ayush Mhatre c Morgan b Firbank 1 (8b 0x4 0x6) SR: 12.5
1.3
•
Firbank to Mhatre, no run
1.2
•
Firbank to Mhatre, no run
1.1
•
Firbank to Mhatre, no run
end of over 16 runs
IND19: 6/0CRR: 6.00
Vaibhav Suryavanshi4 (2b 1x4)
Ayush Mhatre1 (4b)
Alex French 1-0-6-0
0.6
4
French to V Suryavanshi, FOUR runs
0.5
•
French to V Suryavanshi, no run
0.4
1
French to Mhatre, 1 run
0.4
1w
French to Mhatre, 1 wide
0.3
•
French to Mhatre, no run
0.2
•
French to Mhatre, no run
0.1
•
French to Mhatre, no run
Commentary Feedback
Worm
IND Under-19
Match details
|County Ground, New Road, Worcester
|Toss
|India Under-19s, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Series result
|India Under-19s (Young Cricketers) led the 5-match series 3-1
|Match number
|YODI no. 1566
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.00, Second Session 15.00-18.30
|Match days
|7 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
|YODI debut
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Language
English
India Under-19s in England News
Vaibhav Suryavanshi strikes fastest Youth ODI century as India seal series
As youngest Youth ODI century-maker, 14-year-old Suryavanshi's 52-ball ton comes in 55-run win for India
Suryavanshi's 31-ball 86 gives India 2-1 series lead
Rew makes 76 not out to give England a chance but lightning innings drives India to win
Thomas Rew's blistering century helps England U19s level series with India
Wicketkeeper-batter hits 132 off 89 balls as hosts scrape to victory with one wicket to spare
Suryavanshi produces the fireworks as India Under-19s rout England
IPL's breakout star produces another fast-paced innings after Rocky Flintoff top-scores for England
IND Under-19 Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|1
|8
|not out
|5
|3
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(w 1)
|Total
|8(1 wkt; 2 ovs)
<1 / 2>