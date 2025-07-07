Matches (5)
ZIM vs SA
WI vs AUS
ENG vs IND
MLC

IND Under-19 vs England U19, 5th Youth ODI at Worcester, ENG-U19 vs IND-U19, Jul 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Youth ODI, Worcester, July 07, 2025, India Under-19s tour of England
IND Under-19 chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.00
YODI CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Vaibhav Suryavanshi* 
(lhb)
5310166.664 (2b)5 (3b)
Vihaan Malhotra 
(lhb)
1100100.000 (0b)1 (1b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Alex French 
10606.00410-
Matthew Firbank 
(rfm)
10212.00400-
MatRunsHSAve
840414357.71
524312960.75
MatWktsBBIAve
364/7120.50
111/22.00
 Last BatAyush Mhatre 1 (8b) FOW6/1 (1.4 Ov)
1
1
W
1st
4
1
1w
Match centre Ground time: 11:12
end of over 22 runs • 1 wicket
IND19: 8/1CRR: 4.00 
Vaibhav Suryavanshi5 (3b 1x4)
Vihaan Malhotra1 (1b)
Matthew Firbank 1-0-2-1
Alex French 1-0-6-0
1.6
1
Firbank to V Suryavanshi, 1 run
1.5
1
Firbank to Malhotra, 1 run
1.4
W
Firbank to Mhatre, OUT
Ayush Mhatre c Morgan b Firbank 1 (8b 0x4 0x6) SR: 12.5
1.3
Firbank to Mhatre, no run
1.2
Firbank to Mhatre, no run
1.1
Firbank to Mhatre, no run
end of over 16 runs
IND19: 6/0CRR: 6.00 
Vaibhav Suryavanshi4 (2b 1x4)
Ayush Mhatre1 (4b)
Alex French 1-0-6-0
0.6
4
French to V Suryavanshi, FOUR runs
0.5
French to V Suryavanshi, no run
0.4
1
French to Mhatre, 1 run
0.4
1w
French to Mhatre, 1 wide
0.3
French to Mhatre, no run
0.2
French to Mhatre, no run
0.1
French to Mhatre, no run
Worm
IND Under-19
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
TossIndia Under-19s, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Series resultIndia Under-19s (Young Cricketers) led the 5-match series 3-1
Match numberYODI no. 1566
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.00, Second Session 15.00-18.30
Match days7 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
YODI debut
Matthew Firbank
Matthew Firbank
Anmoljeet Singh
Anmoljeet Singh
Pranav Ragavendra
Pranav Ragavendra
Umpires
England
Mark Newell
England
Tom Lungley
Match Referee
England
Peter Such
Language
English
India Under-19s in England News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi strikes fastest Youth ODI century as India seal series

As youngest Youth ODI century-maker, 14-year-old Suryavanshi's 52-ball ton comes in 55-run win for India

Suryavanshi's 31-ball 86 gives India 2-1 series lead

Rew makes 76 not out to give England a chance but lightning innings drives India to win

Thomas Rew's blistering century helps England U19s level series with India

Wicketkeeper-batter hits 132 off 89 balls as hosts scrape to victory with one wicket to spare

Suryavanshi produces the fireworks as India Under-19s rout England

IPL's breakout star produces another fast-paced innings after Rocky Flintoff top-scores for England

Tour blog - Suryavanshi hits 52-ball century as India U19s thrive

Your one-stop destination for all the updates during India's tours of England this summer

IND Under-19 Innings
Player NameRB
A Mhatre
caught18
V Suryavanshi
not out53
VM Malhotra
not out11
Extras(w 1)
Total8(1 wkt; 2 ovs)
<1 / 2>