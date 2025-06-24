Matches (22)
England U19 vs IND Under-19, Tour Match at Brighton, ENG-U19 vs IND-U19, Jun 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Tour Match, Hove, June 24, 2025, India Under-19s tour of England
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England U19
W
W
W
L
L
IND Under-19
L
W
W
W
L
Ground time: 04:58
Head to headLast 5 Matches
IND Under-19 won by 4 wickets (with 14 balls remaining)
05-Feb-2022
England U19 won by 8 wickets (with 3 balls remaining) (D/L method)
09-Aug-2019
IND Under-19 won by 1 wicket (with 81 balls remaining)
03-Aug-2019
England U19 won by 5 wickets (with 8 balls remaining)
26-Jul-2019
IND Under-19 won by 5 wickets (with 64 balls remaining)
21-Jul-2019
Match details
|County Ground, Hove
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.00, Second Session 15.00-18.30
|Match days
|24 June 2025 - day (50-over match)