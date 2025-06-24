Matches (17)
IND Under-19 vs Young Lions, Tour Match at Loughborough, ENG-U19 vs IND-U19, Jun 24 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Tour Match, Loughborough, June 24, 2025, India Under-19s tour of England
India Under-19s FlagIndia Under-19s
442/9
Young Lions Invitational XI FlagYoung Lions Invitational XI
(41.1/50 ov, T:443) 211

IND Under-19 won by 231 runs

Scorecard summary
India Under-19s 442/9(50 overs)
Harvansh Pangalia
103* (52)
Manny Lumsden
4/101 (10)
Kanishk Chouhan
79 (67)
Matthew Firbank
3/66 (10)
Young Lions Invitational XI 211/10(41.1 overs)
Will Bennison
103 (105)
Deepesh Devendran
3/33 (5.1)
Owen Smith
28 (30)
Vihaan Malhotra
2/9 (3)
Match State: Innings Break

Match details
Hazelgrave Ground, Loughborough
TossYoung Lions Invitational XI, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Players per sideIndia Under-19s 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Young Lions Invitational XI 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.00, Second Session 15.00-18.30
Match days24 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
England
Anna Harris
England
Graeme Cross
Young Lions Innings
Player NameRB
OMB Curtiss
caught69
WJ Bennison
caught103105
O Smith
caught2830
CM Falconer
caught05
JI Hope-Bell
caught02
SJ Essenhigh
run out1113
JWA Hawkins
caught1513
L Hands
lbw01
M Lumsden
bowled2536
AM Varma
caught817
HA Hussain
not out1017
Extras(b 1, nb 1, w 3)
Total211(10 wkts; 41.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>