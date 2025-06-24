Matches (17)
ENG vs IND (1)
MLC (2)
SL vs BAN (1)
TNPL (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WI vs AUS (1)
WIA vs SL Emerging (1)
IND Under-19 vs Young Lions, Tour Match at Loughborough, ENG-U19 vs IND-U19, Jun 24 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Tour Match, Loughborough, June 24, 2025, India Under-19s tour of England
PrevNext
Match centre
Scorecard summary
India Under-19s • 442/9(50 overs)
103* (52)
4/101 (10)
79 (67)
3/66 (10)
Young Lions Invitational XI • 211/10(41.1 overs)
103 (105)
3/33 (5.1)
28 (30)
2/9 (3)
Match State: Innings Break
Match details
|Hazelgrave Ground, Loughborough
|Toss
|Young Lions Invitational XI, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Players per side
|India Under-19s 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Young Lions Invitational XI 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.00, Second Session 15.00-18.30
|Match days
|24 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
Young Lions Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|6
|9
|caught
|103
|105
|caught
|28
|30
|caught
|0
|5
|caught
|0
|2
|run out
|11
|13
|caught
|15
|13
|lbw
|0
|1
|bowled
|25
|36
|caught
|8
|17
|not out
|10
|17
|Extras
|(b 1, nb 1, w 3)
|Total
|211(10 wkts; 41.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>