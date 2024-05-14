DC vs LSG - Live report - LSG in do-or-die territory

Live
DC vs LSG - Live report - LSG in do-or-die territoryBy Srinidhi Ramanujam
Pant vs Rahul time
LSG have won the toss and will bowl first. Rahul says he needs the team "to be brave with bat and ball and see how we can win". Pant says he would have batted first as well "because we have batted first a lot." Two changes for DC: Naib, Pant in for Warner and Kushagra. LSG have brought in Arshad and Yudhvir.
LSG XI: 1 KL Rahul (capt & wk), 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Marcus Stoinis, 4 Deepak Hooda, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Krunal Pandya, 7 Arshad Khan, 8 Yudhvir Singh, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Mohsin Khan
Impact sub options - Ayush Badoni, Devdutt Padikkal, Prerak Mankad, Siddharth M, K Gowtham
DC XI: 1 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 2 Abishek Porel, 3 Shai Hope, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Axar Patel, 7 Gulbadin Naib, 8 Rasikh Salam, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mukesh Kumar, 11 Khaleel Ahmed
Impact sub options - Ishant Sharma, Kumar Kushagra, Pravin Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Swastik Chhikara
A reminder that if you would like to follow commentary in Hindi, we have you covered.
Can LSG register a massive win to stay afloat?
Good evening, everyone. Welcome to match no. 64, it's Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Delhi. We are in the business end of the IPL, with these two teams having a realistic shot at joining KKR in the final four.
But DC are really hanging by a thread - they need to win big and then then hope an improbable sequence of other results falls in their favour. LSG? It's a massive game for them as they have a better chance than DC of making the playoffs, as Himanshu Agrawal points out in his preview. They need a win in Delhi, and another in Mumbai to get to 16 points and hope CSK and SRH don't make it to 16.
