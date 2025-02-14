Matches (14)
Hyderabad vs Srinagar, Qualifier 2 at Thana, ISPL, Feb 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Qualifier 2 (N), Thana, February 14, 2025, Indian Street Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hyderabad
W
L
W
L
Srinagar
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 09:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
FRH4 M • 79 Runs • 26.33 Avg • 146.29 SR
FRH4 M • 45 Runs • 11.25 Avg • 155.17 SR
SKV4 M • 110 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 152.77 SR
SKV4 M • 72 Runs • 18 Avg • 130.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
FRH4 M • 7 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 6.85 SR
4 M • 6 Wkts • 12.38 Econ • 8 SR
SKV4 M • 7 Wkts • 6.25 Econ • 6.85 SR
SKV4 M • 6 Wkts • 12.5 Econ • 8 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Playing XI
Match details
|Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|14 February 2025 - night (10-over match)