KnightRiders vs MI Emirates, 17th Match at Abu Dhabi, ILT20, Jan 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match (N), Abu Dhabi, January 24, 2025, International League T20
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders FlagAbu Dhabi Knight Riders
MI Emirates FlagMI Emirates
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 04:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Clarke
10 M • 194 Runs • 19.4 Avg • 130.2 SR
MS Pepper
9 M • 167 Runs • 18.56 Avg • 135.77 SR
N Pooran
8 M • 316 Runs • 52.67 Avg • 179.54 SR
MDKJ Perera
10 M • 299 Runs • 33.22 Avg • 134.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JO Holder
6 M • 11 Wkts • 7.96 Econ • 12.54 SR
DJ Willey
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.89 Econ • 22.2 SR
Fazalhaq Farooqi
6 M • 16 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 9 SR
Waqar Salamkheil
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.18 Econ • 18.16 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
ADKR
MIE
Player
Role
Sunil Narine (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Adhitya Shetty 
Bowler
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Charith Asalanka 
Batting Allrounder
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Joe Clarke 
Top order Batter
Laurie Evans 
Batter
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Ibrar Ahmad 
-
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Michael Pepper 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shahid Bhutta 
-
Alishan Sharafu 
Opening Batter
Sufiyan Muqeem 
Bowler
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 
Bowler
David Willey 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days24 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV651101.386
MIE53260.655
ADKR5234-0.270
DC5234-0.404
SW5234-1.320
GG4132-0.526
