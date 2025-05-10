Matches (11)
SRH vs KKR, 60th Match at Hyderabad, IPL, May 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

60th Match (N), Hyderabad, May 10, 2025, Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad FlagSunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders FlagKolkata Knight Riders
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
6
Kolkata Knight RidersKolkata Knight Riders
12561110.193
8
Sunrisers HyderabadSunrisers Hyderabad
113717-1.192
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Abhishek Sharma
10 M • 290 Runs • 32.22 Avg • 177.91 SR
H Klaasen
10 M • 277 Runs • 34.63 Avg • 147.34 SR
AM Rahane
10 M • 301 Runs • 37.63 Avg • 143.33 SR
A Raghuvanshi
9 M • 234 Runs • 33.43 Avg • 148.1 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PJ Cummins
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.5 Econ • 16.46 SR
HV Patel
9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.57 Econ • 15 SR
CV Varun
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.9 Econ • 16.71 SR
Harshit Rana
10 M • 13 Wkts • 10 Econ • 15.69 SR
Squad
SRH
KKR
Player
Role
Pat Cummins (c)
Bowler
Abhishek Sharma 
Batting Allrounder
Rahul Chahar 
Bowler
Harsh Dubey 
Bowling Allrounder
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Ishan Kishan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Eshan Malinga 
Bowler
Abhinav Manohar 
Batting Allrounder
Kamindu Mendis 
Allrounder
Mohammed Shami 
Bowler
Wiaan Mulder 
Allrounder
Nitish Kumar Reddy 
Batting Allrounder
Harshal Patel 
Bowler
Sachin Baby 
Batter
Simarjeet Singh 
Bowler
Atharva Taide 
Batting Allrounder
Jaydev Unadkat 
Bowler
Aniket Verma 
Batter
Zeeshan Ansari 
Bowler
Match details
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days10 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

