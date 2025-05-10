Matches (11)
SRH vs KKR, 60th Match at Hyderabad, IPL, May 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
60th Match (N), Hyderabad, May 10, 2025, Indian Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SRH
L
L
W
L
NR
KKR
L
NR
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SRH10 M • 290 Runs • 32.22 Avg • 177.91 SR
10 M • 277 Runs • 34.63 Avg • 147.34 SR
KKR10 M • 301 Runs • 37.63 Avg • 143.33 SR
9 M • 234 Runs • 33.43 Avg • 148.1 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SRH10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.5 Econ • 16.46 SR
SRH9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.57 Econ • 15 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.9 Econ • 16.71 SR
KKR10 M • 13 Wkts • 10 Econ • 15.69 SR
Squad
SRH
KKR
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|10 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
