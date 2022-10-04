Mukesh, Sarfaraz, Sen play starring roles as Rest of India win Irani Cup

The star of the day, and the Saurashtra second innings, was Sen. He bowled a fast and full delivery to trap Parth Bhut lbw to leave Saurashtra nine down. Unadkat, who played a captain's knock of 89 to stretch the fight, became Sen's final victim when he slashed at a short and quick delivery only to edge it to Bharat behind the stumps.

"We were in a tough situation [in the first innings] on a wicket which was helping the bowlers, Sarfaraz batted beautifully," Vihari said. "The 220-run partnership helped us gain the momentum and we took the game away from them. I wanted to get the hundred because I worked hard. I batted long, but at the end the of the day, the contribution helped the team and I am happy."