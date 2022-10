Mukesh, Sarfaraz, Sen play starring roles as Rest of India win Irani Cup

Saurashtra gave a much better account of their batting ability in their second innings, after being bowled out for 98 in the first, but they could only set Rest of India a 105-run target with almost two days of play left. The runs were knocked off in a little over a session-and-a-half, with Abhimanyu Easwaran remaining unbeaten on 63 while adding 81 runs for the third wicket with KS Bharat , who scored 27.