Knights vs NW Warriors, 7th Match at Belfast, INTER-PRO T20, Jun 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Belfast, June 24, 2025, Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy
Northern Knights FlagNorthern Knights
North-West Warriors FlagNorth-West Warriors
Tomorrow
9:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Northern KnightsNorthern Knights
3210102.241
4
North-West WarriorsNorth-West Warriors
31204-2.011
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch
C Carmichael
10 M • 349 Runs • 49.86 Avg • 149.78 SR
GR Adair
7 M • 242 Runs • 40.33 Avg • 184.73 SR
CG Melly
10 M • 133 Runs • 19 Avg • 138.54 SR
SJ MacBeth
10 M • 132 Runs • 16.5 Avg • 128.15 SR
bowlers to watch
C Robertson
7 M • 15 Wkts • 6.61 Econ • 9.86 SR
MT Foster
6 M • 10 Wkts • 9.94 Econ • 13.1 SR
GI Hume
5 M • 9 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 11.88 SR
RI Millar
3 M • 6 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 8 SR
Head to head
Squad
Match details
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
Series
Season2025
Match days24 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy

TeamMWLPTNRR
NK321102.241
LEL321100.272
REDS3125-0.407
NWW3124-2.011
