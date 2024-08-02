Matches (15)
Men's Hundred (3)
TNPL (1)
Canada T20 (2)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (6)

Sinhalese vs Bloomfield, Group A at Colombo, MCLOT, Aug 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Colombo (SSC), August 02, 2024, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
PrevNext
Sinhalese Sports Club FlagSinhalese Sports Club
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club FlagBloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club
Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
SSC Win & Bat
BLOOM Win & Bat
SSC Win & Bowl
BLOOM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:04
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days02 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
ACCC6600120.996
NCC641091.467
SSC631081.098
BLOOM732080.036
CHLM72405-0.302
Tamil62305-0.837
RAG624040.022
PSC61403-0.950
NEGO61502-1.143
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
CCC7500124.029
COLT641091.432
MOORS641090.558
BRC633060.084
BSC622060.214
KCCC62305-1.090
NSWC71305-0.544
PSC61403-0.678
KYCC60501-2.125
Full Table