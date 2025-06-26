Matches (14)
SF vs Seattle, 16th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jun 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
16th Match (N), Dallas, June 25, 2025, Major League Cricket
Last five matches
SF
W
W
W
W
W
Seattle
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 03:29
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SF9 M • 491 Runs • 54.56 Avg • 223.18 SR
SF10 M • 257 Runs • 64.25 Avg • 210.65 SR
10 M • 140 Runs • 17.5 Avg • 128.44 SR
SEO4 M • 129 Runs • 32.25 Avg • 161.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SF10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.97 Econ • 15.23 SR
SF10 M • 13 Wkts • 9.7 Econ • 16.46 SR
SEO9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.01 Econ • 15.66 SR
SEO9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.93 Econ • 15.81 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|25 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Major League Cricket News
Unicorns ride on quick Short and McGurk fifties to stay unbeaten
The 47-run defeat to San Francisco Unicorns leaves MI New York at No. 4 on the six-team MLC 2025 table with one win from five games
Owen, Gous help Washington Freedom pull off record chase in MLC
Owen scored 89 and Gous 80 not out as Freedom chased down TSK's 220 for 6 with two balls remaining
Chand, Russell star as LAKR open their account in MLC 2025
The result kept Orcas winless after four games
Owen, Chapman star in Freedom's tense win over MI New York
MINY stretched the game out with quick wickets in the middle overs but Chapman took Freedom home with his unbeaten 45