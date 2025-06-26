Matches (14)
SF vs Seattle, 16th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jun 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match (N), Dallas, June 25, 2025, Major League Cricket
San Francisco Unicorns FlagSan Francisco Unicorns
Seattle Orcas FlagSeattle Orcas
Thu, 26 Jun
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
San Francisco UnicornsSan Francisco Unicorns
5500102.670
6
Seattle OrcasSeattle Orcas
40400-2.367
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
FH Allen
9 M • 491 Runs • 54.56 Avg • 223.18 SR
Hassan Khan
10 M • 257 Runs • 64.25 Avg • 210.65 SR
H Klaasen
10 M • 140 Runs • 17.5 Avg • 128.44 SR
KR Mayers
4 M • 129 Runs • 32.25 Avg • 161.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Hassan Khan
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.97 Econ • 15.23 SR
Haris Rauf
10 M • 13 Wkts • 9.7 Econ • 16.46 SR
Harmeet Singh
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.01 Econ • 15.66 SR
CJ Gannon
9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.93 Econ • 15.81 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
SF
SEO
Player
Role
Matthew Short (c)
Top order Batter
Finn Allen 
Top order Batter
Xavier Bartlett 
Bowler
Cooper Connolly 
Batting Allrounder
Brody Couch 
Bowler
Juanoy Drysdale 
Allrounder
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Karima Gore 
Bowler
Jahmar Hamilton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Hammad Azam 
Middle order Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Sanjay Krishnamurthi 
Allrounder
Carmi le Roux 
Bowler
Liam Plunkett 
Bowler
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Callum Stow 
Bowler
Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Series
Season2025
Match days25 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
