Chilaw CC vs Badureliya, Group A at Maggona, MLT (3-day), Feb 07 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Group A, Maggona, February 07 - 09, 2025, Major League Tournament
131 & 179
(T:52) 259 & 55/4
Badureliya won by 6 wickets
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(lhb)
|16
|24
|2
|0
|66.66
|11 (11b)
|16 (24b)
(lhb)
|20
|33
|1
|0
|60.60
|13 (20b)
|19 (29b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(sla)
|7.3
|0
|30
|3
|4.00
|27
|3
|0
|-
(ob)
|7
|1
|18
|1
|2.57
|30
|0
|1
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|112
|5536
|200*
|33.55
|4
|45
|20*
|11.25
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|59
|236
|8/147
|24.62
|61
|78
|7/77
|24.55
Last Bat: Tharindu Amarasinghe 15 (22b) • FOW: 27/4 (7.3 Ov)
4
1
1
15th
•
•
•
•
•
•
14th
1
•
•
2
•
•
13th
•
•
•
•
•
1
12th
4
•
•
•
•
1
Match centre
15.3
4
DS Tillakaratne to Kumara, FOUR runs
15.2
1
DS Tillakaratne to Shanmuganathan, 1 run
15.1
1
DS Tillakaratne to Kumara, 1 run
end of over 15Maiden
BSC: 49/4CRR: 3.26
Sharujan Shanmuganathan19 (32b 1x4)
Geeth Kumara11 (22b 1x4)
Lasith Lakshan 7-1-18-1
Duvindu Tillakaratne 7-0-24-3
14.6
•
Lakshan to Shanmuganathan, no run
14.5
•
Lakshan to Shanmuganathan, no run
14.4
•
Lakshan to Shanmuganathan, no run
14.3
•
Lakshan to Shanmuganathan, no run
14.2
•
Lakshan to Shanmuganathan, no run
14.1
•
Lakshan to Shanmuganathan, no run
end of over 143 runs
BSC: 49/4CRR: 3.50
Sharujan Shanmuganathan19 (26b 1x4)
Geeth Kumara11 (22b 1x4)
Duvindu Tillakaratne 7-0-24-3
Lasith Lakshan 6-0-18-1
13.6
1
DS Tillakaratne to Shanmuganathan, 1 run
13.5
•
DS Tillakaratne to Shanmuganathan, no run
13.4
•
DS Tillakaratne to Shanmuganathan, no run
13.3
2
DS Tillakaratne to Shanmuganathan, 2 runs
13.2
•
DS Tillakaratne to Shanmuganathan, no run
13.1
•
DS Tillakaratne to Shanmuganathan, no run
end of over 131 run
BSC: 46/4CRR: 3.53
Geeth Kumara11 (22b 1x4)
Sharujan Shanmuganathan16 (20b 1x4)
Lasith Lakshan 6-0-18-1
Duvindu Tillakaratne 6-0-21-3
12.6
•
Lakshan to Kumara, no run
12.5
•
Lakshan to Kumara, no run
12.4
•
Lakshan to Kumara, no run
12.3
•
Lakshan to Kumara, no run
12.2
•
Lakshan to Kumara, no run
Match details
|Surrey Village, Maggona
|Toss
|Chilaw Marians Cricket Club, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|7,8,9 February 2025 - day (3-day match)
|FC debut
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Badureliya Sports Club 16.57, Chilaw Marians Cricket Club 3.65
Badureliya Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|15
|22
|lbw
|0
|3
|lbw
|2
|4
|caught
|2
|7
|not out
|20
|33
|not out
|16
|24
|Total
|55(4 wkts; 15.3 ovs)
