Chilaw CC vs Badureliya, Group A at Maggona, MLT (3-day), Feb 07 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Group A, Maggona, February 07 - 09, 2025, Major League Tournament
PrevNext

Badureliya won by 6 wickets

FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Geeth Kumara* 
(lhb)
16242066.6611 (11b)16 (24b)
Sharujan Shanmuganathan 
(lhb)
20331060.6013 (20b)19 (29b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Duvindu Tillakaratne 
(sla)
7.303034.002730-
Lasith Lakshan 
(ob)
711812.573001-
MatRunsHSAve
1125536200*33.55
44520*11.25
MatWktsBBIAve
592368/14724.62
61787/7724.55
 Last BatTharindu Amarasinghe 15 (22b) FOW27/4 (7.3 Ov)
Match centre 
15.3
4
DS Tillakaratne to Kumara, FOUR runs
15.2
1
DS Tillakaratne to Shanmuganathan, 1 run
15.1
1
DS Tillakaratne to Kumara, 1 run
end of over 15Maiden
BSC: 49/4CRR: 3.26 
Sharujan Shanmuganathan19 (32b 1x4)
Geeth Kumara11 (22b 1x4)
Lasith Lakshan 7-1-18-1
Duvindu Tillakaratne 7-0-24-3
14.6
Lakshan to Shanmuganathan, no run
14.5
Lakshan to Shanmuganathan, no run
14.4
Lakshan to Shanmuganathan, no run
14.3
Lakshan to Shanmuganathan, no run
14.2
Lakshan to Shanmuganathan, no run
14.1
Lakshan to Shanmuganathan, no run
end of over 143 runs
BSC: 49/4CRR: 3.50 
Sharujan Shanmuganathan19 (26b 1x4)
Geeth Kumara11 (22b 1x4)
Duvindu Tillakaratne 7-0-24-3
Lasith Lakshan 6-0-18-1
13.6
1
DS Tillakaratne to Shanmuganathan, 1 run
13.5
DS Tillakaratne to Shanmuganathan, no run
13.4
DS Tillakaratne to Shanmuganathan, no run
13.3
2
DS Tillakaratne to Shanmuganathan, 2 runs
13.2
DS Tillakaratne to Shanmuganathan, no run
13.1
DS Tillakaratne to Shanmuganathan, no run
end of over 131 run
BSC: 46/4CRR: 3.53 
Geeth Kumara11 (22b 1x4)
Sharujan Shanmuganathan16 (20b 1x4)
Lasith Lakshan 6-0-18-1
Duvindu Tillakaratne 6-0-21-3
12.6
Lakshan to Kumara, no run
12.5
Lakshan to Kumara, no run
12.4
Lakshan to Kumara, no run
12.3
Lakshan to Kumara, no run
12.2
Lakshan to Kumara, no run
Match details
Surrey Village, Maggona
TossChilaw Marians Cricket Club, elected to bat first
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days7,8,9 February 2025 - day (3-day match)
FC debut
Supun Waduge
Supun Waduge
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Chandrika Amarasinghe
Sri Lanka
Nilan De Silva
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ranjith Priyantha
PointsBadureliya Sports Club 16.57, Chilaw Marians Cricket Club 3.65
Badureliya Innings
Player NameRB
T Amarasinghe
lbw1522
D Jayatunga
lbw03
R Silva
lbw24
SANJ Fernando
caught27
S Shanmuganathan
not out2033
HG Kumara
not out1624
Total55(4 wkts; 15.3 ovs)
Major League Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
BLOOM530267.365
ACCC530267.23
COLT620463.895
PSC621354.81
PSC522150.295
CHLM511330.165
RAG603329.45
BSC504126.545
NEGO502314.03
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
NCC520371.41
MOORS520363.425
Tamil621356.31
KYCC510445.02
CCC510444.71
BRC613243.73
NSWC501426.79
SSC602419.47
KCCC502317.815
BSC110016.57
CHLM10103.65
Full Table