Badureliya vs Colts CC, Group A at Maggona, MLT (3-day), Jan 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Maggona, January 24 - 26, 2025, Major League Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Badureliya
D
L
L
L
D
Colts CC
W
W
D
D
D
Match details
|Surrey Village, Maggona
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|24,25,26 January 2025 - day (3-day match)