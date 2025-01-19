Matches (15)
Bloomfield vs Chilaw CC, Group A at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Jan 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Colombo (Bloomfield), January 19 - 21, 2025, Major League Tournament
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club FlagBloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club
Chilaw Marians Cricket Club FlagChilaw Marians Cricket Club
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
H Boyagoda
10 M • 405 Runs • 25.31 Avg • 51.98 SR
KPNM Karunanayake
10 M • 376 Runs • 28.92 Avg • 46.59 SR
KVA Adikari
10 M • 540 Runs • 38.57 Avg • 53.46 SR
WWWL Lakshan
10 M • 400 Runs • 28.57 Avg • 49.62 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Nanayakkare
10 M • 43 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 31.79 SR
A Wanninayake
9 M • 21 Wkts • 4.17 Econ • 24.95 SR
WWWL Lakshan
9 M • 30 Wkts • 4.13 Econ • 35.46 SR
C Sandaru
6 M • 18 Wkts • 4 Econ • 28.83 SR
Playing XI
Match details
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club Ground, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days19,20,21 January 2024 - day (3-day match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Chandrika Amarasinghe
Sri Lanka
Rohitha Kottahachchi
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Chandana Mahesh
Major League Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
PSC320145.245
ACCC320137.175
PSC321036.195
COLT310232.675
BLOOM210120.39
RAG303012.385
BSC303011.24
CHLM20026.285
NEGO20114
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
NCC320147.69
KYCC310230.035
MOORS210128.825
CCC210127.99
NSWC200215.495
Tamil301211.35
SSC301211.16
KCCC301210.825
BRC30218.315
