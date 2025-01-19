Matches (15)
Bloomfield vs Chilaw CC, Group A at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Jan 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Colombo (Bloomfield), January 19 - 21, 2025, Major League Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bloomfield
W
W
D
W
D
Chilaw CC
L
D
L
D
D
Match centre Ground time: 05:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BLOOM10 M • 405 Runs • 25.31 Avg • 51.98 SR
BLOOM10 M • 376 Runs • 28.92 Avg • 46.59 SR
CHLM10 M • 540 Runs • 38.57 Avg • 53.46 SR
CHLM10 M • 400 Runs • 28.57 Avg • 49.62 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BLOOM10 M • 43 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 31.79 SR
BLOOM9 M • 21 Wkts • 4.17 Econ • 24.95 SR
CHLM9 M • 30 Wkts • 4.13 Econ • 35.46 SR
CHLM6 M • 18 Wkts • 4 Econ • 28.83 SR
Playing XI
BLOOM
CHLM
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Allrounder
Match details
|Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club Ground, Colombo
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|19,20,21 January 2024 - day (3-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee