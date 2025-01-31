Matches (29)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (4)
Super Smash (2)
Women's Super Smash (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
Chilaw CC vs Panadura, Group A at Hambantota, MLT (3-day), Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Hambantota, January 31 - February 02, 2025, Major League Tournament
What will be the toss result?
CHLM Win & Bat
PSC Win & Bat
CHLM Win & Bowl
PSC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Chilaw CC
L
D
D
L
D
Panadura
D
L
W
W
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:51
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Match details
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|31 January, 1,2 February 2025 - day (3-day match)