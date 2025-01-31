Matches (29)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (4)
Super Smash (2)
Women's Super Smash (1)
Women's Ashes (1)

Chilaw CC vs Panadura, Group A at Hambantota, MLT (3-day), Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Hambantota, January 31 - February 02, 2025, Major League Tournament
Chilaw Marians Cricket Club FlagChilaw Marians Cricket Club
Panadura Sports Club FlagPanadura Sports Club
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 05:51
Match details
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days31 January, 1,2 February 2025 - day (3-day match)
Major League Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
COLT520351.995
BLOOM420250.65
PSC520350.4
ACCC420249.59
PSC421147.195
BSC504126.545
RAG503226.135
CHLM401313.57
NEGO401310.275
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
NCC420260.41
MOORS420251.42
CCC410342.31
BRC512239.16
Tamil511338.895
KYCC410332.705
NSWC401323.19
KCCC502317.815
SSC502315.32
