Colombo CC vs Nugegoda SWC, Group B at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Jan 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Colombo (CCC), January 10 - 12, 2025, Major League Tournament
Colombo Cricket Club FlagColombo Cricket Club
Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club FlagNugegoda Sports Welfare Club
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 08:17
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
Colombo Cricket Club Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days10,11,12 January 2025 - day (3-day match)
Major League Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
ACCC220034.76
COLT210130.575
PSC210129.12
BLOOM210120.39
PSC211019.655
RAG20208.615
BSC20208.47
CHLM10014.785
NEGO10102.8
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
NCC220035.87
MOORS210128.825
KYCC210127.695
CCC110016.99
NSWC100112.945
KCCC20118.425
SSC20118.16
Tamil20117.49
BRC20206.115
