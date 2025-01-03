Matches (7)
NZ vs SL (1)
BBL 2024 (3)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BPL 2024 (2)

Colts CC vs Bloomfield, Group A at Colombo,MLT (3-day), Jan 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Colombo (Colts), January 03 - 05, 2025, Major League Tournament
PrevNext
Colts Cricket Club FlagColts Cricket Club
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club FlagBloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
COLT Win & Bat
BLOOM Win & Bat
COLT Win & Bowl
BLOOM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:54
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days3,4,5 Januaray 2025 - day (3-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Major League Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
COLT110018.5
ACCC110017.32
BLOOM110016.84
PSC110016.65
BSC10105.155
RAG10104.505
PSC10103.135
NEGO10102.8
CHLM-----
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
NCC110017.37
CCC110016.99
MOORS110016.76
KYCC110016.095
KCCC10104.425
Tamil10104.03
BRC10103.525
SSC10102.74
Full Table