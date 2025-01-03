Matches (7)
Colts CC vs Bloomfield, Group A at Colombo,MLT (3-day), Jan 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Colombo (Colts), January 03 - 05, 2025, Major League Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Colts CC
D
L
D
W
W
Bloomfield
D
W
W
D
W
Match centre Ground time: 05:54
Match details
|Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|3,4,5 Januaray 2025 - day (3-day match)