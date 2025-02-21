Matches (10)
Champions Trophy (2)
WPL (1)
Ranji Trophy (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
IDN vs BHR (1)
United States of America in Oman T20Is (1)
Colts CC vs Chilaw CC, Group A at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Feb 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Colombo (Colts), February 21 - 23, 2025, Major League Tournament
What will be the toss result?
COLT Win & Bat
CHLM Win & Bat
COLT Win & Bowl
CHLM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Colts CC
D
D
W
D
W
Chilaw CC
L
D
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:39
Match details
|Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|21,22,23 February 2025 - day (3-day match)