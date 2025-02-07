Matches (10)
Kandy CCC vs Nugegoda SWC, Group B at Hambantota, MLT (3-day), Feb 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Hambantota, February 07 - 09, 2025, Major League Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kandy CCC
L
D
D
D
L
Nugegoda SWC
D
D
L
D
D
Match centre Ground time: 07:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KCCC10 M • 768 Runs • 48 Avg • 77.81 SR
KCCC8 M • 415 Runs • 29.64 Avg • 70.69 SR
10 M • 397 Runs • 28.36 Avg • 63.31 SR
NSWC10 M • 344 Runs • 24.57 Avg • 66.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KCCC10 M • 29 Wkts • 3.65 Econ • 49.17 SR
KCCC6 M • 17 Wkts • 3.56 Econ • 43.47 SR
9 M • 30 Wkts • 2.65 Econ • 56.63 SR
5 M • 17 Wkts • 2.78 Econ • 48.52 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Playing XI
KCCC
NSWC
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
Match details
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|6,7,8 February 2025 - day (3-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee