Nondescripts vs Colombo CC, Group B at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (NCC), January 31 - February 02, 2025, Major League Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nondescripts
D
W
W
D
D
Colombo CC
D
W
D
D
D
Ground time: 05:52
Match details
|Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|31 January, 1,2 February 2025 - day (3-day match)