Matches (11)
IND vs ENG (1)
Australia 1-Day (3)
Tri-Nation (1)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (4)

Nugegoda SWC vs Burgher, Group B at Moratuwa, MLT (3-day), Feb 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Moratuwa, February 14 - 16, 2025, Major League Tournament
PrevNext
Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club FlagNugegoda Sports Welfare Club
Burgher Recreation Club FlagBurgher Recreation Club
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
NSWC Win & Bat
BRC Win & Bat
NSWC Win & Bowl
BRC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:53
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
De Zoysa Stadium, Moratuwa
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days14,15,16 February 2025 - day (3-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Major League Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
COLT730481.285
BLOOM630380.69
ACCC630372.215
PSC722359.805
PSC623154.71
BSC614143.115
CHLM612333.815
NEGO612331.73
RAG603329.45
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
NCC630389.91
MOORS621366.775
CCC620462.465
Tamil722359.875
KYCC611449.775
BRC613243.73
NSWC601539.29
SSC712437.97
KCCC602421.46
Full Table