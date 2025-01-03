Matches (7)
NZ vs SL (1)
BBL 2024 (3)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BPL 2024 (2)
Sinhalese vs Nugegoda SWC, Group B at Colombo,MLT (3-day), Jan 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (SSC), January 03 - 05, 2025, Major League Tournament
What will be the toss result?
SSC Win & Bat
NSWC Win & Bat
SSC Win & Bowl
NSWC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sinhalese
D
D
D
D
L
Nugegoda SWC
D
D
L
W
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:54
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|3,4,5 Januaray 2025 - day (3-day match)