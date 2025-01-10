Matches (9)
Tamil Union vs Nondescripts, Group B at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Jan 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (PSS), January 10 - 12, 2025, Major League Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tamil Union
D
W
D
L
D
Nondescripts
D
W
D
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 08:18
Match details
|P Sara Oval, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|10,11,12 January 2025 - day (3-day match)