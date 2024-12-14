Matches (9)
WI vs BAN (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
SMAT (2)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
Nepal Premier League (2)
Gulf Cricket T20I (2)
Pokhara vs Kathmandu, 24th Match at Kirtipur,Nepal Premier League, Dec 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
24th Match, Kirtipur, December 14, 2024, Nepal Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pokhara
L
L
W
L
T
Kathmandu
L
W
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|14 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English