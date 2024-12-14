Matches (9)
Pokhara vs Kathmandu, 24th Match at Kirtipur,Nepal Premier League, Dec 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

24th Match, Kirtipur, December 14, 2024, Nepal Premier League
Pokhara Avengers (NPL) FlagPokhara Avengers (NPL)
Kathmandu Gurkhas (NPL) FlagKathmandu Gurkhas (NPL)
Tomorrow
3:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Series
Season2024/25
Match days14 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Nepal Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
JAB651100.445
SPR54182.470
CHR53261.075
KAY53260.062
KAG5234-1.008
POA5234-1.295
LUL6152-0.546
BIK5142-1.344
Full Table