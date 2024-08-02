Matches (15)
Glamorgan vs Sussex, Group B at Neath, One-Day Cup, Aug 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Glamorgan
W
W
W
W
W
Sussex
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 01:35
Match details
|The Gnoll, Neath
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|02 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup News
Shan Masood, Dom Bess star as Yorkshire out-muscle Sussex
Stand-in skipper Clark makes half-century, Crocombe impresses with four wickets for Sussex
Andy Gorvin five-for keeps Glamorgan record intact
Eddie Byrom, Colin Ingram tons help maintain unbeaten run in eight-wicket win over Notts
Sol Budinger century leads Leicestershire to victory at Essex
Left-hander carries Foxes to seven-wicket win with 120 at a run-a-ball
Harry Finch digs deep for Kent to thwart the Kyle Abbott show
Doughty half-century makes the difference in low-scoring battle at Beckenham
One-Day Cup
Group A
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|DERBS
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1.408
|WORCS
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2.816
|SOM
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0.912
|HANTS
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0.306
|KENT
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0.216
|DURH
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-1.127
|MIDDX
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-1.485
|NHNTS
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-0.614
|LANCS
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-1.516