Pollard, Malik rescue Kings to clinch last-ball thriller against Qalandars
This was Qalandars' fourth defeat in a row, with Sahibzada Farhan's unbeaten 72 going in vain
Kings won by 2 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
Over 20 • KK 176/8
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|run out
|10
|9
|caught
|7
|10
|bowled
|8
|4
|caught
|39
|32
|bowled
|15
|10
|caught
|58
|33
|bowled
|7
|6
|not out
|12
|10
|caught
|9
|5
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(lb 7, w 3)
|Total
|176(8 wkts; 20 ovs)