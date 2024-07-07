Matches (24)
Thunder vs SE Stars, 32nd Match at Blackpool, RHF Trophy, Jul 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score

32nd Match, Blackpool, July 07, 2024, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
Thunder FlagThunder
South East Stars FlagSouth East Stars
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Whitegate Park, Blackpool
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 09.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days7 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
VP862270.741
SUNR752230.279
ND752210.164
SES743180.288
BLZ83513-0.496
THDER7259-0.105
CS7259-0.384
WS7258-0.427
Full Table