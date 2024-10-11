Matches (28)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Women's T20 World Cup (2)
Spring Challenge (4)
Ranji Trophy (15)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Live - Updates only
Elite, Group D, Raipur, October 11 - 14, 2024, Ranji Trophy
PrevNext

Day 1 - Chhattisgarh chose to bat.

Live
Scorecard
Live Blog
Commentary
Playing XI
News
Table
Bet
Live
Updated 10 mins ago • Published Today

Live blog - Ranji Trophy 2024-25, 1st round, 1st day

By Himanshu Agrawal

Defending champs Mumbai face Baroda

Here's some information from Vishal Dikshit on Mumbai's line-up today:
Mumbai’s top allrounder Shardul Thakur recently returned to the field for the Irani Cup after undergoing a foot surgery in June. He bowled just four overs against Rest of India in that game, and now with a packed domestic schedule coming up, he would want to prove his fitness before the Australia tour next month. Defending champions Mumbai are without Sarfaraz Khan for their opening round fixture against Baroda; he is at the NCA in the lead up to the Tests against New Zealand, so they have brought in the seasoned Siddhesh Lad, who returns home after a few seasons with Goa. In the bowling attack, Mumbai hand a first-class debut to 21-year-old offspinner Himanshu Singh. That means they are fielding just two quicks in Thakur and Mohit Avasthi, and three spinners in Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian and Himanshu. Could it be a turner in Vadodara?
1

Build-up to 2024-25

But coming back to the future, we have two performers who are thinking and aiming big: Madhya Pradesh's relentless bowling allrounder Saransh Jain, and Chhattisgarh's batter Shashank Singh. While Jain has been pegging away in his quest for the India blue, Shashank first made a name in the IPL - a T20 tournament which has, dare I say, perhaps impacted promising cricketers a thousand times more when it comes to the finances and the fame. But here's Shashank's story of how he stopped overthinking and being hard on himself.
And in a quick catch-up to this season, here's our ready reckoner for this two-phased Ranji Trophy, whose format or designing has undergone yet another change. Along with that, you can stay updated with our India Newsfile, which all the news, including player movements, coach appointments, and more, in the build-up to the domestic season in 2024-25.

Which names will spring up this season?

Not everyone across the history of Indian domestic cricket, though, has been fortunate enough to have gone and represented India in Tests. The most unlucky ones which immediately spring to mind are Haryana's left-arm spinner Rajinder Goel, who bagged 750 wickets at barely 18.58, including a mammoth 59 five-wicket hauls; Mumbai's run machine Amol Muzumdar, who finished with 11,167 runs at 48.13 and hit 30 centuries; and former Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary, who had his nearly moment in 2007, when a shoulder injury ruled him out of the ODIs on the tour of Bangladesh, only to sporadically get chances in limited-overs cricket much later, and never to have played a Test. But who knows, by the time the latest season is done, a few players might end up that much closer to the India cap?
3
1

Welcome!

The Ranji Trophy is an institution of Indian cricket. It is a place which has made careers and lives of thousands of aspiring international cricketers over the nine decades that it has been held for. But such has been the fierce, cut-throat competition that only some hundreds out of those many thousand have made the step up. Some have even gone on to be legends of the game - think of immovable batters like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, world-class allrounders like Kapil Dev, and pinpoint spinners like the famous quartet of Bishan Bedi, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and S Venkataraghavan, and the bespectacled Anil Kumble.
1
6
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Chhattisgarh Innings
Player NameRB
BB Lalwani
not out12
ASK Pandey
not out04
Total1(0 wkts; 1 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Ranji Trophy

Elite, Group A
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
BRODA------
J + K------
MAHA------
MEGHA------
MUM------
ODSA------
SVCS------
TPURA------
Elite, Group B
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
AP------
GUJ------
HP------
HYD------
PONDI------
RAJ------
UKHND------
VIDAR------
Elite, Group C
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
BENG------
BIHAR------
HRYNA------
KNTKA------
KER------
MP------
PNJB------
UP------
Elite, Group D
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
ASSAM------
CHD------
CGR------
DELHI------
JHK------
RLYS------
SAU------
TN------
Full Table