Live - Tamil Nadu in trouble at home; J&K five down before lunch

Tamil Nadu in trouble at home; J&K five down before lunch
Fifties for Musheer Khan and Prithvi Shaw
He was recovering from a major neck injury after an accident at the start of the season at this time last year. And now, still just 22, Musheer is nothing up one half-century after another. In the last round he scored 112 against Himachal and now he has given Mumbai a solid start against Pondicherry after his opening partner Ayush Mhatre fell for 35. Musheer has struck nine fours and is striking nicely over 90. Musheer is opening because there's no Prithvi Shaw in the Mumbai set-up anymore. Where is her?
In New Chandigarh right now, representing Maharashtra after his recent move before this season. Shaw has followed his opening partner Arshin Kulkarni to also notch up his fifty. Shaw gets there in 78 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes, following his 71 against Karnataka in the last round.
Indrajith retires hurt
Tamil Nadu were already three down and now B Indrajith has walked off retired hurt with an injury. The UP quicks have been all over the hosts in Coimbatore, removing the top three of B Sachin, N Jagadeesan and Prabosh Ranjan Paul for single-digit scores. The only batter to have reached double-figures - Indrajith - walks off the field after the drinks break. His brother B Aparajith, now playing for Kerala, has walked out to bat against MP in Indore. Aparajith recently reached the mark of 100 first-class matches and is closing in on 5000 runs in the format.
Tamil Nadu effectively 27 for 4, searching for their first win this season.
Fifty for Jaffer too
Wasim Jaffer's nephew Armaan Jaffer had moved from Mumbai to Mizoram, and he has registered another half-century in his maiden season for them. His last few scores in this campaign read 2, 81, 178 and 144. He went out at No. 3 and along with Sahil Reza has stitched a century stand for the second wicket.
Arshin Kulkarni overshadows Prithvi Shaw
39 Balls Arshin Kulkarni took to race to his fifty
In New Chandigarh, where one would expect nice wintery temperatures and swinging conditions, 20-year-old opening batter Arshin Kulkarni has raced to a half-century off 39 balls with the help of 10 fours. His partner Prithvi Shaw is more sedate, on 14 off 36 at the other end.
Tamil Nadu lose two early at home
They are playing at home, in Coimbatore, they won the toss in slightly warm conditions but they are two down early. Tamil Nadu have lost their openers to UP's opening fast bowlers Aaqib Khan and Kunal Tyagi. Tyagi, getting the new ball ahead of Shivam Mavi, first had B Sachin caught behind after beating him again and again, swinging the ball away from the left-hander from around the wicket. Aaqib then jagged the ball into the experienced N Jagadeesan, who got an inside edge onto his pad before the ball lobbed to the slips region for the easiest of catches. Tamil Nadu, still winless this season, are 11 for 2.
Arunachal's woes continue
Over in the Plate League, Arunachal Pradesh come into this round after four straight losses, most recently being on the receiving end of the eight consecutive sixes from Meghalaya's Akash Choudhary in an innings defeat. This morning they are batting against Sikkim in Rangpo and have been rolled over for 91. Sikkim captain Lee Yong Lepcha and legspinner Ankur Malik have bagged four each.
Take 5
All eyes might be at Eden Gardens right now, but this Sunday morning also marks the start of the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy. We have a lot of action in store as usual: teams like Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra and Delhi are still looking for the first win. Delhi have gone over to Rajasthan after their loss at home to J&K. J&K, meanwhile, have lost a wicket early at home against Hyderabad. Mumbai have been put in to bat by Pondicherry, this home game for them is at Wankhede and not the Sharad Pawar BKC Ground. Gujarat have gone north to Dehradun and have been put in by Uttarakhand. Karnataka have chosen to bat against Chandigarh in Hubli. MP's Kumar Kartikeya has struck early after putting Kerala in, in Indore. Saurashtra off to a quick start, 29 for 0 in five overs, having opted to bat opposite Goa. Maharashtra also a bit brisk in New Chandigarh facing Punjab. Defending champs Vidarbha are batting at home in Nagpur against Baroda. Bengal's Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal has struck early at home to dent their neighbours Assam.
