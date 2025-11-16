Live - Tamil Nadu in trouble at home; J&K five down before lunch

All eyes might be at Eden Gardens right now, but this Sunday morning also marks the start of the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy. We have a lot of action in store as usual: teams like Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra and Delhi are still looking for the first win. Delhi have gone over to Rajasthan after their loss at home to J&K. J&K, meanwhile, have lost a wicket early at home against Hyderabad. Mumbai have been put in to bat by Pondicherry, this home game for them is at Wankhede and not the Sharad Pawar BKC Ground. Gujarat have gone north to Dehradun and have been put in by Uttarakhand. Karnataka have chosen to bat against Chandigarh in Hubli. MP's Kumar Kartikeya has struck early after putting Kerala in, in Indore. Saurashtra off to a quick start, 29 for 0 in five overs, having opted to bat opposite Goa. Maharashtra also a bit brisk in New Chandigarh facing Punjab. Defending champs Vidarbha are batting at home in Nagpur against Baroda. Bengal's Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal has struck early at home to dent their neighbours Assam.