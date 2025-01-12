Matches (17)
Capitals vs Super Giants, 5th Match at Centurion, SA20, Jan 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
PC Win & Bat
DSG Win & Bat
PC Win & Bowl
DSG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Capitals
NR
L
L
W
L
Super Giants
L
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 03:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PC10 M • 304 Runs • 33.78 Avg • 182.03 SR
8 M • 266 Runs • 66.5 Avg • 162.19 SR
DSG10 M • 325 Runs • 54.17 Avg • 166.66 SR
10 M • 321 Runs • 32.1 Avg • 133.19 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 14 Wkts • 10.57 Econ • 9.85 SR
8 M • 7 Wkts • 10.51 Econ • 21.28 SR
DSG7 M • 14 Wkts • 6.22 Econ • 11.71 SR
DSG10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.03 Econ • 18 SR
Squad
PC
DSG
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|12 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
