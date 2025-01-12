Matches (17)
NZ vs SL (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
SA20 (3)
BPL (2)
PAK vs WI (1)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
BBL 2024 (3)
Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (1)
Jay Trophy (2)

Capitals vs Super Giants, 5th Match at Centurion, SA20, Jan 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match (D/N), Centurion, January 12, 2025, SA20
PrevNext
Pretoria Capitals FlagPretoria Capitals
Durban's Super Giants FlagDurban's Super Giants
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
PC Win & Bat
DSG Win & Bat
PC Win & Bowl
DSG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WG Jacks
10 M • 304 Runs • 33.78 Avg • 182.03 SR
K Verreynne
8 M • 266 Runs • 66.5 Avg • 162.19 SR
PWA Mulder
10 M • 325 Runs • 54.17 Avg • 166.66 SR
MP Breetzke
10 M • 321 Runs • 32.1 Avg • 133.19 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WD Parnell
7 M • 14 Wkts • 10.57 Econ • 9.85 SR
DM Dupavillon
8 M • 7 Wkts • 10.51 Econ • 21.28 SR
Noor Ahmad
7 M • 14 Wkts • 6.22 Econ • 11.71 SR
KA Maharaj
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.03 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PC
DSG
Player
Role
Rilee Rossouw (c)
Top order Batter
Marques Ackerman 
Middle order Batter
Eathan Bosch 
Bowler
Daryn Dupavillon 
Bowler
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Keagan Lion-Cachet 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Senuran Muthusamy 
Batting Allrounder
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Wayne Parnell 
Bowler
Migael Pretorius 
Bowler
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kyle Simmonds 
Bowling Allrounder
Will Smeed 
Top order Batter
Steve Stolk 
Batter
Tiaan van Vuuren 
Allrounder
Kyle Verreynne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days12 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News

Karthik arrives at the SA20, to 'showcase skills' and 'help young SA players'

He also believes his presence will open the door for the other Indian players to come to the SA20

Karthik arrives at the SA20, to 'showcase skills' and 'help young SA players'

Faf du Plessis at 40: Still fabulous, and faster than ever

He feels "really, really good from a body perspective," but knows having to evolve continuously is the way forward

Faf du Plessis at 40: Still fabulous, and faster than ever

'It worked out perfectly' - Potgieter on his five-for while bowling first time in SA20

Given MI Cape Town's strong bowling attack, Potgieter was not expecting to get a bowl

'It worked out perfectly' - Potgieter on his five-for while bowling first time in SA20

South African cricket and SA20 learn to co-exist

For the first time, the SA20 will not clash with South Africa's international commitments

South African cricket and SA20 learn to co-exist

Leagues like ILT20 'not good for the game' - Graeme Smith

SA20 commissioner talks up SA20's investment in local cricket, saying "We see ourselves as very different to the ILT20. We're a South African league, with a majority of South African players"

Leagues like ILT20 'not good for the game' - Graeme Smith
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
MICT11054.850
DSG11040.100
PC1010-0.100
SEC1010-4.850
JSK-----
PR-----
Full Table