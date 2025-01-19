Matches (15)
Eastern Cape vs Super Giants, 14th Match at Gqeberha, SA20, Jan 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Eastern Cape
W
L
L
L
W
Super Giants
L
W
NR
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SEC9 M • 275 Runs • 34.38 Avg • 142.48 SR
SEC10 M • 273 Runs • 34.13 Avg • 145.21 SR
DSG10 M • 266 Runs • 38 Avg • 152.87 SR
10 M • 254 Runs • 28.22 Avg • 132.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SEC9 M • 18 Wkts • 7.09 Econ • 11.27 SR
7 M • 13 Wkts • 6.26 Econ • 10.53 SR
DSG6 M • 14 Wkts • 5.91 Econ • 10 SR
DSG4 M • 11 Wkts • 9.38 Econ • 8.54 SR
Squad
SEC
DSG
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|St George's Park, Gqeberha
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
|Match days
|19 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
SA20 News
South Africa's fast-bowling stocks dwindle as Coetzee suffers hamstring niggle
With Burger, Williams and Nortje also injured, SA may need to dig deep into their reserves to fill a fast-bowling position for the Champions Trophy
Rassie van der Dussen consciously evolves his white-ball game amid injury scare
MI Cape Town batter sustained injury while fielding in SA20 on Wednesday
Back injury rules Nortje out of Champions Trophy
The fast bowler will miss the remainder of the SA20 season as well
Misfiring top order leaves Sunrisers in danger of early sunset
The defending champions have lost three in a row, leaving their hopes of a three-peat greatly diminished