Eastern Cape vs Super Giants, 14th Match at Gqeberha, SA20, Jan 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match (D/N), Gqeberha, January 19, 2025, SA20
Sunrisers Eastern Cape FlagSunrisers Eastern Cape
Durban's Super Giants FlagDurban's Super Giants
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TB Abell
9 M • 275 Runs • 34.38 Avg • 142.48 SR
AK Markram
10 M • 273 Runs • 34.13 Avg • 145.21 SR
PWA Mulder
10 M • 266 Runs • 38 Avg • 152.87 SR
MP Breetzke
10 M • 254 Runs • 28.22 Avg • 132.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Jansen
9 M • 18 Wkts • 7.09 Econ • 11.27 SR
OEG Baartman
7 M • 13 Wkts • 6.26 Econ • 10.53 SR
Noor Ahmad
6 M • 14 Wkts • 5.91 Econ • 10 SR
CJ Dala
4 M • 11 Wkts • 9.38 Econ • 8.54 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SEC
DSG
Player
Role
Aiden Markram (c)
Allrounder
Tom Abell 
Batting Allrounder
Ottneil Baartman 
Bowler
David Bedingham 
Middle order Batter
Okuhle Cele 
Bowler
Zak Crawley 
Top order Batter
Liam Dawson 
Allrounder
Richard Gleeson 
Bowler
Simon Harmer 
Bowler
Jordan Hermann 
Middle order Batter
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Patrick Kruger 
Batting Allrounder
Craig Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Caleb Seleka 
Bowler
Andile Simelane 
Allrounder
Daniel Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tristan Stubbs 
Batter
Beyers Swanepoel 
Allrounder
Roelof van der Merwe 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
St George's Park, Gqeberha
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
Match days19 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
JSK320101.079
MICT42291.630
PC41190.894
PR3218-0.197
DSG4126-1.400
SEC4135-1.036
Full Table