South Australia in trouble despite Jordan Buckingham's seven-wicket haul

Charlie Wakim and Caleb Jewell forged an impressive stand but Tasmania's lower order fell away

South Australia 307 and 47 for 3 trail Tasmania 381 (Wakim 110, Jewell 87, Webster 62, Buckingham 7-71) by 27 runs

South Australia were in the mire against Tasmania despite paceman Jordan Buckingham taking a career-best seven-wicket haul on day two of their Sheffield Shield match.

Tasmania, with Charlie Wakim scoring a polished 110, posted 381 all out in reply to SA's first innings of 307 at Adelaide's Karen Rolton Oval. However, SA's top order crashed to 47 for 3 at stumps.

Buckingham had seemingly rescued SA with 7 for 71 from 23.1 overs after Tasmania's Wakim and opener Caleb Jewell (87) put the visitors in a position of power.

The pair featured in a 189-run stand, taking Tasmania to 211 for 1 when Wakim slashed to backward point and Daniel Drew reeled in a spectacular one-handed catch.

Jewell followed 14 runs later, denied a century when, hooking a short Buckingham ball, the left-hander was caught at deep fine leg.

Beau Webster and Matthew Wade steadied before Buckingham, the 23-year-old born in Bundoora, Victoria, returned to mop up the tail.

In his 12th first-class game, the right-armer collected the final five wickets of the innings - the last six Tasmanians fell for only 67 runs.

Charlie Wakim drives during his century • Getty Images

Buckingham's command of line and length has already caught the eye of national hierarchy, playing two Australia A games and a Cricket Australia XI fixture.

But his SA team-mates failed to ride the momentum he created, turning out another brittle batting display.

The home side, who lost 4 for 19 in a first innings spell, collapsed to 10 for 3 in the eighth over.