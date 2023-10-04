Matches (7)
1st Match, Adelaide, October 03 - 06, 2023, Sheffield Shield
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
(16 ov) 307 & 47/3
Tasmania FlagTasmania
381

Day 2 - South Aust trail by 27 runs.

Current RR: 2.93
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 41/2 (4.10)
Report

South Australia in trouble despite Jordan Buckingham's seven-wicket haul

Charlie Wakim and Caleb Jewell forged an impressive stand but Tasmania's lower order fell away

AAP
04-Oct-2023 • 2 hrs ago
Jordan Buckingham swept through Tasmania's lower order&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

South Australia 307 and 47 for 3 trail Tasmania 381 (Wakim 110, Jewell 87, Webster 62, Buckingham 7-71) by 27 runs
South Australia were in the mire against Tasmania despite paceman Jordan Buckingham taking a career-best seven-wicket haul on day two of their Sheffield Shield match.
Tasmania, with Charlie Wakim scoring a polished 110, posted 381 all out in reply to SA's first innings of 307 at Adelaide's Karen Rolton Oval. However, SA's top order crashed to 47 for 3 at stumps.
Buckingham had seemingly rescued SA with 7 for 71 from 23.1 overs after Tasmania's Wakim and opener Caleb Jewell (87) put the visitors in a position of power.
The pair featured in a 189-run stand, taking Tasmania to 211 for 1 when Wakim slashed to backward point and Daniel Drew reeled in a spectacular one-handed catch.
Jewell followed 14 runs later, denied a century when, hooking a short Buckingham ball, the left-hander was caught at deep fine leg.
Beau Webster and Matthew Wade steadied before Buckingham, the 23-year-old born in Bundoora, Victoria, returned to mop up the tail.
In his 12th first-class game, the right-armer collected the final five wickets of the innings - the last six Tasmanians fell for only 67 runs.
Buckingham's command of line and length has already caught the eye of national hierarchy, playing two Australia A games and a Cricket Australia XI fixture.
But his SA team-mates failed to ride the momentum he created, turning out another brittle batting display.
The home side, who lost 4 for 19 in a first innings spell, collapsed to 10 for 3 in the eighth over.
Tasmanian quick Lawrence Neil-Smith struck first, dismissing Henry Hunt before his new-ball partner Gabe Bell had Kelvin Smith caught at slip. Drew lasted just five balls, outed by a canny off-cutter which trapped the SA batter plumb lbw.
South Aust Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
KR Smith
caught421
HJ Hunt
caught217
DR Drew
lbw15
NA McSweeney
not out2837
JS Lehmann
not out817
Extras(lb 2, nb 1, w 1)
Total47(3 wkts; 16 ovs)
Sheffield Shield
TEAMMWLDPT
NSW-----
QLD-----
SOA-----
TAS-----
VIC-----
WA-----
Full Table
