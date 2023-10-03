Lehmann's captain's century leads South Australia aggressive fightback

Ben Manenti also played his role with the bat after an injury-hit Tasmania had made early inroads

Jake Lehmann hit the first century of the Sheffield Shied season to rescue South Australia • Getty Images

Tasmania 94 for 1 trail South Australia 307 (Lehmann 115, Manenti 71, Bell 3-78) by 213 runs

Stand-in captain Jake Lehmann struck a century to steer South Australia out of strife against Tasmania on the opening day of the Sheffield Shield season.

Lehmann, appointed captain while Travis Head is on Australian duties, struck 115 of South Australia's 307 in Adelaide, with Ben Manenti making 71.

Tasmania started well in reply and reached 94 for 1 at stumps with Caleb Jewell picking up the form he showed for Australia A.

South Australia were in morning trouble at Karen Rolton Oval on Tuesday after losing 4 for 19 in a horror nine-over stretch.

Openers Kelvin Smith and Henry Hunt put on 30 runs at a healthy clip before the tumble. Smith was superbly caught, high to his left, by first-class debutant Mitchell Owen at third slip.

Paceman Gabe Bell doubled up by dismissing Daniel Drew, nicking to first slip, before Owen captured his maiden Shield wicket.

Hunt feathered a glove to a leg-side short ball and the 22-year-old medium-pacer Owen, in his next over, bowled Nathan McSweeney, the Redback chopping on attempting an off-side leave.

At 49 for 4, Lehmann and recruit Jake Fraser-McGurk , the promising 21-year-old who departed Victoria in the off-season, launched a daring counter-attack.

The pair smacked 59 runs from seven overs - Fraser-McGurk's 37 from 23 balls featured two sixes and five fours before skying to mid-on from spinner Jarrod Freeman before lunch.

Lehmann posted his half-century during a brisk seventh-wicket stand with the aggressive Manenti, who followed suit in reaching his milestone from 45 balls.

The pair put on 104 for the seventh wicket with Manenti's rapid-fire 60-ball knock including 11 fours and two sixes.