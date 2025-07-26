Matches (7)
MAK vs BDD, 13th Match at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Jul 26 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
13th Match, Kabul, July 26, 2025, Shpageeza Cricket League
Mis Ainak Knights FlagMis Ainak Knights

#1

154/9
Boost Defenders FlagBoost Defenders

#2

(16.5/20 ov, T:155) 155/4

BDD won by 6 wickets (with 19 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
65 (44)
ibrahim-zadran
457

Wafiullah Tarakhil has become the top scorer for MAK in T20s with 457 runs, going past Shahzad's 440

17

Afsar Zazai has broken the record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper (17) in T20s for MAK, going past Shahzad's 16

T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Bilal Ahmad* 
(rhb)
282130133.331 (1b)1 (1b)
Mobin Bakhtyar 
(rhb)
130033.331 (3b)1 (3b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
(rm)
0.50212.40300-
Khalil Gurbaz 
(lb)
302608.66321-
MatRunsHSAve
118728*12.43
71145828.50
MatWktsBBIAve
22411/211.00
20243/2420.50
 Last BatIbrahim Zadran 65 (44b) FOW154/4 (16.2 Ov)
1
W
1
16th
4
1
1
1
1
15th
4
2
1
6
1
4
14th
1
1
1
1
13th
1lb
1
4
1
1
Match centre 
Scores: Samiullah Stanikzai
16.5
1
Gurbaz to Mobin Bakhtyar, 1 run
16.4
Gurbaz to Mobin Bakhtyar, no run
16.3
Gurbaz to Mobin Bakhtyar, no run
16.2
W
Gurbaz to Ibrahim Zadran, OUT
Ibrahim Zadran c Farmanullah b Rahmanullah Gurbaz 65 (44b 8x4 2x6 75m) SR: 147.72
16.1
1
Gurbaz to Bilal Ahmad, 1 run
end of over 168 runs
BDD: 153/3CRR: 9.56 RRR: 0.50
Ibrahim Zadran65 (43b 8x4 2x6)
Bilal Ahmad27 (20b 3x4)
Khalil Gurbaz 3-0-26-0
Ziaur Rahman 3-0-46-0
15.6
Khalil Gurbaz to Ibrahim Zadran, no run
15.5
4
Khalil Gurbaz to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR runs
15.4
1
Khalil Gurbaz to Bilal Ahmad, 1 run
15.3
1
Khalil Gurbaz to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 run
15.2
1
Khalil Gurbaz to Bilal Ahmad, 1 run
15.1
1
Khalil Gurbaz to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 run
end of over 1518 runs
BDD: 145/3CRR: 9.66 RRR: 2.00
Bilal Ahmad25 (18b 3x4)
Ibrahim Zadran59 (39b 7x4 2x6)
Ziaur Rahman 3-0-46-0
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-20-0
14.6
4
Ziaur Rahman to Bilal Ahmad, FOUR runs
14.5
2
Ziaur Rahman to Bilal Ahmad, 2 runs
14.4
1
Ziaur Rahman to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 run
14.3
6
Ziaur Rahman to Ibrahim Zadran, SIX runs
14.2
1
Ziaur Rahman to Bilal Ahmad, 1 run
14.1
4
Ziaur Rahman to Bilal Ahmad, FOUR runs
end of over 144 runs
BDD: 127/3CRR: 9.07 RRR: 4.66
Bilal Ahmad14 (14b 1x4)
Ibrahim Zadran52 (37b 7x4 1x6)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-20-0
Farmanullah 3-0-22-2
13.6
1
Mujeeb to Bilal Ahmad, 1 run
13.5
1
Mujeeb to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 run
13.4
Mujeeb to Ibrahim Zadran, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Match details
Kabul International Cricket Stadium
TossBoost Defenders, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Boost-dfd
Ibrahim Zadran
Hours of play (local time)9.00 start, First Session 9.00-10.30, Interval 10.30-10.50, Second Session 10.50-12.20
Match days26 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
MAK Player Replacement
Substitute
Khalil Gurbaz
in
Emal
 out (2nd innings)
BDD Player Replacement
Substitute
Mohammad Akram
in
Azim Zadran
 out (2nd innings)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Farooq Khan
Afghanistan
Muhammad Sabir
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah Pakteen
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Nasir Khan
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Hamim Khan
PointsBoost Defenders 2, Mis Ainak Knights 0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
BDD Innings
Player NameRB
Mohammad Akram
caught4826
Ibrahim Zadran
caught6544
Karim Janat
run out03
Shawkat Zaman
caught84
Bilal Ahmad
not out2821
Mobin Bakhtyar
not out13
Extras(lb 1, w 4)
Total155(4 wkts; 16.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Shpageeza Cricket League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MAK64280.231
BDD53260.729
AMSKS5326-0.084
BEAD52340.054
SGT5142-0.944
Full Table