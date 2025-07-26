Matches (7)
MAK vs BDD, 13th Match at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Jul 26 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
13th Match, Kabul, July 26, 2025, Shpageeza Cricket League
154/9
(16.5/20 ov, T:155) 155/4
BDD won by 6 wickets (with 19 balls remaining)
Wafiullah Tarakhil has become the top scorer for MAK in T20s with 457 runs, going past Shahzad's 440
Afsar Zazai has broken the record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper (17) in T20s for MAK, going past Shahzad's 16
T20 CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|28
|21
|3
|0
|133.33
|1 (1b)
|1 (1b)
(rhb)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|1 (3b)
|1 (3b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rm)
|0.5
|0
|2
|1
|2.40
|3
|0
|0
|-
(lb)
|3
|0
|26
|0
|8.66
|3
|2
|1
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|11
|87
|28*
|12.43
|7
|114
|58
|28.50
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|224
|1
|1/2
|11.00
|20
|24
|3/24
|20.50
Last Bat: Ibrahim Zadran 65 (44b) • FOW: 154/4 (16.2 Ov)
Match centreScores: Samiullah Stanikzai
16.5
1
Gurbaz to Mobin Bakhtyar, 1 run
16.4
•
Gurbaz to Mobin Bakhtyar, no run
16.3
•
Gurbaz to Mobin Bakhtyar, no run
16.2
W
Gurbaz to Ibrahim Zadran, OUT
Ibrahim Zadran c Farmanullah b Rahmanullah Gurbaz 65 (44b 8x4 2x6 75m) SR: 147.72
16.1
1
Gurbaz to Bilal Ahmad, 1 run
end of over 168 runs
BDD: 153/3CRR: 9.56 • RRR: 0.50
Ibrahim Zadran65 (43b 8x4 2x6)
Bilal Ahmad27 (20b 3x4)
Khalil Gurbaz 3-0-26-0
Ziaur Rahman 3-0-46-0
15.6
•
Khalil Gurbaz to Ibrahim Zadran, no run
15.5
4
Khalil Gurbaz to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR runs
15.4
1
Khalil Gurbaz to Bilal Ahmad, 1 run
15.3
1
Khalil Gurbaz to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 run
15.2
1
Khalil Gurbaz to Bilal Ahmad, 1 run
15.1
1
Khalil Gurbaz to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 run
end of over 1518 runs
BDD: 145/3CRR: 9.66 • RRR: 2.00
Bilal Ahmad25 (18b 3x4)
Ibrahim Zadran59 (39b 7x4 2x6)
Ziaur Rahman 3-0-46-0
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-20-0
14.6
4
Ziaur Rahman to Bilal Ahmad, FOUR runs
14.5
2
Ziaur Rahman to Bilal Ahmad, 2 runs
14.4
1
Ziaur Rahman to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 run
14.3
6
Ziaur Rahman to Ibrahim Zadran, SIX runs
14.2
1
Ziaur Rahman to Bilal Ahmad, 1 run
14.1
4
Ziaur Rahman to Bilal Ahmad, FOUR runs
end of over 144 runs
BDD: 127/3CRR: 9.07 • RRR: 4.66
Bilal Ahmad14 (14b 1x4)
Ibrahim Zadran52 (37b 7x4 1x6)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-20-0
Farmanullah 3-0-22-2
13.6
1
Mujeeb to Bilal Ahmad, 1 run
13.5
1
Mujeeb to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 run
13.4
•
Mujeeb to Ibrahim Zadran, no run
Commentary Feedback
Match details
|Kabul International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Boost Defenders, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.00 start, First Session 9.00-10.30, Interval 10.30-10.50, Second Session 10.50-12.20
|Match days
|26 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|MAK Player Replacement
Substitute:
|BDD Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Boost Defenders 2, Mis Ainak Knights 0
BDD Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|48
|26
|caught
|65
|44
|run out
|0
|3
|caught
|8
|4
|not out
|28
|21
|not out
|1
|3
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 4)
|Total
|155(4 wkts; 16.5 ovs)
