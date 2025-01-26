Matches (36)
PAK vs WI (1)
England in India (1)
SA20 (3)
ILT20 (4)
Super Smash (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (4)
WI Women vs BAN Women (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (1)
BPL (2)
Auckland vs Wellington, 27th Match at Auckland, Super Smash, Jan 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
27th Match, Auckland, January 27, 2025, Super Smash
What will be the toss result?
AUCK Win & Bat
WELL Win & Bat
AUCK Win & Bowl
WELL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Auckland
L
L
L
W
W
Wellington
L
W
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 13:21
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUCK7 M • 203 Runs • 40.6 Avg • 143.97 SR
AUCK10 M • 169 Runs • 24.14 Avg • 131 SR
WELL10 M • 287 Runs • 28.7 Avg • 129.86 SR
WELL7 M • 242 Runs • 40.33 Avg • 196.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUCK9 M • 18 Wkts • 8.11 Econ • 10.11 SR
AUCK9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.53 Econ • 13.33 SR
WELL9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.81 Econ • 16.58 SR
WELL8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 14.5 SR
Squad
AUCK
WELL
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|-
Match details
|Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|27 January 2025 - day (20-over match)