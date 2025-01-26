Matches (36)
PAK vs WI (1)
England in India (1)
SA20 (3)
ILT20 (4)
Super Smash (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (4)
WI Women vs BAN Women (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (1)
BPL (2)

Auckland vs Wellington, 27th Match at Auckland, Super Smash, Jan 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

27th Match, Auckland, January 27, 2025, Super Smash
Auckland FlagAuckland
Wellington FlagWellington
Today
11:40 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 13:21
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Jacobs
7 M • 203 Runs • 40.6 Avg • 143.97 SR
WT O'Donnell
10 M • 169 Runs • 24.14 Avg • 131 SR
NF Kelly
10 M • 287 Runs • 28.7 Avg • 129.86 SR
MG Bracewell
7 M • 242 Runs • 40.33 Avg • 196.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DK Ferns
9 M • 18 Wkts • 8.11 Econ • 10.11 SR
J McKenzie
9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.53 Econ • 13.33 SR
LV van Beek
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.81 Econ • 16.58 SR
BV Sears
8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 14.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Series
Season2024/25
Match days27 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
CD852220.162
ND84220-0.175
OTAGO104518-0.129
AUCK833160.465
CANT83512-0.037
WELL83512-0.178
Full Table