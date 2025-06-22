Matches (17)
Dindigul vs Salem, 19th Match at Tirunelveli, TNPL, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
19th Match (D/N), Tirunelveli, June 22, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dindigul
W
W
L
W
L
Salem
W
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 491 Runs • 81.83 Avg • 147.44 SR
10 M • 345 Runs • 38.33 Avg • 151.31 SR
6 M • 175 Runs • 29.17 Avg • 134.61 SR
SAL5 M • 170 Runs • 34 Avg • 134.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.36 Econ • 16.71 SR
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.51 Econ • 18.25 SR
SAL10 M • 19 Wkts • 8.44 Econ • 11.63 SR
6 M • 9 Wkts • 7.95 Econ • 14 SR
Squad
DD
SAL
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|-
Match details
|Chennai Super Kings Ground, Tirunelveli
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.15 start, First Session 15.15-16.45, Interval 16.45-17.05, Second Session 17.05-18.35
|Match days
|22 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Tamil Nadu Premier League News
Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons cleared of ball-tampering allegations in TNPL
Madurai Panthers alleged that Ashwin's team had changed the condition of the ball using "special towels with pre-applied roughening agent"
State T20 leagues play a vital part in India's cricket ecosystem, but they're being taken for granted
Leagues in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh have all helped nurture future IPL stars, but they need to be supported better