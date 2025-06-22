Matches (17)
Dindigul vs Salem, 19th Match at Tirunelveli, TNPL, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match (D/N), Tirunelveli, June 22, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Dindigul Dragons FlagDindigul Dragons
SKM Salem Spartans FlagSKM Salem Spartans
Tomorrow
9:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
SKM Salem SpartansSKM Salem Spartans
53206-0.705
5
Dindigul DragonsDindigul Dragons
422040.185
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ground time: 06:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Shivam Singh
10 M • 491 Runs • 81.83 Avg • 147.44 SR
R Ashwin
10 M • 345 Runs • 38.33 Avg • 151.31 SR
NS Rajagopal
6 M • 175 Runs • 29.17 Avg • 134.61 SR
C Hari Nishaanth
5 M • 170 Runs • 34 Avg • 134.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CV Varun
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.36 Econ • 16.71 SR
S Sandeep Warrier
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.51 Econ • 18.25 SR
M Poiyamozhi
10 M • 19 Wkts • 8.44 Econ • 11.63 SR
M Mohammed
6 M • 9 Wkts • 7.95 Econ • 14 SR
Squad
Match details
Chennai Super Kings Ground, Tirunelveli
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)15.15 start, First Session 15.15-16.45, Interval 16.45-17.05, Second Session 17.05-18.35
Match days22 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Tamil Nadu Premier League

