Phoenix vs Rockets, 28th Match at Birmingham, Women's Hundred, Aug 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score

28th Match, Birmingham, August 12, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Birmingham Phoenix (Women) FlagBirmingham Phoenix (Women)
Trent Rockets (Women) FlagTrent Rockets (Women)
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SFM Devine
10 M • 206 Runs • 20.6 Avg • 114.44 SR
SL Kalis
10 M • 200 Runs • 28.57 Avg • 122.69 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 351 Runs • 58.5 Avg • 142.68 SR
BF Smith
10 M • 237 Runs • 23.7 Avg • 142.77 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KA Levick
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.19 Econ • 12.8 SR
EL Arlott
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.19 Econ • 12.5 SR
H Graham
6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.72 Econ • 13.5 SR
AM King
10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.08 Econ • 24.37 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
BP-W
TR-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Ellyse Perry (c)
Allrounder
Emily Arlott 
Bowler
Hannah Baker 
Bowler
Suzie Bates 
Allrounder
Chloe Brewer 
Batting Allrounder
Sophie Devine 
Batting Allrounder
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Emma Jones 
-
Sterre Kalis 
Top order Batter
Katie Levick 
Bowler
Alice Macleod 
Allrounder
Charis Pavely 
Allrounder
Seren Smale 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Fran Wilson 
Middle order Batter
Issy Wong 
Bowler
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Series
Season2024
Match days12 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-W74290.086
NSC-W63181.690
LS-W63270.010
OI-W6327-0.128
TR-W63360.562
BP-W6336-0.817
MO-W6244-0.606
SB-W7153-0.493
Full Table