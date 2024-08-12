Matches (23)
Phoenix vs Rockets, 28th Match at Birmingham, Women's Hundred, Aug 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score
28th Match, Birmingham, August 12, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Phoenix
L
W
W
L
W
Rockets
L
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BP-W10 M • 206 Runs • 20.6 Avg • 114.44 SR
BP-W10 M • 200 Runs • 28.57 Avg • 122.69 SR
TR-W10 M • 351 Runs • 58.5 Avg • 142.68 SR
TR-W10 M • 237 Runs • 23.7 Avg • 142.77 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BP-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.19 Econ • 12.8 SR
BP-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.19 Econ • 12.5 SR
TR-W6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.72 Econ • 13.5 SR
TR-W10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.08 Econ • 24.37 SR
SQUAD
BP-W
TR-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|12 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
