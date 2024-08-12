Matches (23)
WI vs SA (1)
Men's Hundred (4)
Canada T20 (2)
Women's Hundred (4)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
WCL 2 (1)
IRE vs SL [W] (1)
One-Day Cup (8)

Phoenix vs Rockets, 28th Match at Birmingham, Men's Hundred, Aug 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score

28th Match (N), Birmingham, August 12, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
PrevNext
Birmingham Phoenix (Men) FlagBirmingham Phoenix (Men)
Trent Rockets (Men) FlagTrent Rockets (Men)
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
BP-M Win & Bat
TR-M Win & Bat
BP-M Win & Bowl
TR-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BM Duckett
8 M • 311 Runs • 51.83 Avg • 161.97 SR
MM Ali
10 M • 177 Runs • 19.67 Avg • 128.26 SR
T Banton
6 M • 200 Runs • 33.33 Avg • 156.25 SR
AD Hales
10 M • 195 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 132.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AF Milne
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.98 Econ • 13.21 SR
TG Southee
7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.07 Econ • 12.72 SR
SJ Cook
9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.08 Econ • 15 SR
Rashid Khan
5 M • 9 Wkts • 8.64 Econ • 11.11 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
BP-M
TR-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Moeen Ali (c)
Batting Allrounder
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Aneurin Donald 
Batter
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
James Fuller 
Allrounder
Tom Helm 
Bowler
Benny Howell 
Allrounder
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Dan Mousley 
Batting Allrounder
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Rishi Patel 
Middle order Batter
Will Smeed 
Top order Batter
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tim Southee 
Bowler
Chris Woakes 
Allrounder
Chris Wood 
Bowler
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Series
Season2024
Match days12 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M651100.778
SB-M752100.595
BP-M64280.283
NSC-M6327-0.917
TR-M63360.480
WF-M7245-0.215
LS-M6152-0.559
MO-M6152-0.880
Full Table