Phoenix vs Rockets, 28th Match at Birmingham, Men's Hundred, Aug 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score
28th Match (N), Birmingham, August 12, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Phoenix
W
W
L
W
W
Rockets
W
L
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BP-M8 M • 311 Runs • 51.83 Avg • 161.97 SR
BP-M10 M • 177 Runs • 19.67 Avg • 128.26 SR
TR-M6 M • 200 Runs • 33.33 Avg • 156.25 SR
TR-M10 M • 195 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 132.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BP-M10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.98 Econ • 13.21 SR
BP-M7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.07 Econ • 12.72 SR
TR-M9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.08 Econ • 15 SR
TR-M5 M • 9 Wkts • 8.64 Econ • 11.11 SR
SQUAD
BP-M
TR-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|12 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
