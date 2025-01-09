Matches (6)
RESULT
Preliminary quarter final, Vadodara, January 09, 2025, Vijay Hazare Trophy
Haryana FlagHaryana
298/9
Bengal FlagBengal
(43.1/50 ov, T:299) 226

Haryana won by 72 runs

Player Of The Match
Parth Vats
, HRYNA
62 (77) & 3/33
parth-vats
Report

Youngsters Vats and Sindhu lead Haryana into quarterfinals

They will play their quarterfinal against Gujarat on January 12

ESPNcricinfo staff
09-Jan-2025 • 1 hr ago
Mohammed Shami didn't have a great day with the ball, Baroda vs Bengal, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 1st quarter-final, Bengaluru December 11, 2024

Mohammed Shami recovered from an expensive first spell to finish with 3 for 61  •  PTI

Haryana 298 for 9 (Sindhu 64, Vats 62, Shami 3-61) beat Bengal 226 (Porel 57, Vats 3-33, Sindhu 2-36) by 72 runs
Parth Vats, the 20-year-old legspin allrounder whom Haryana picked over Yuzvendra Chahal in their squad, starred with bat and ball in a 72-run win against Bengal that took them into the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
In his maiden List A season, Vats helped Haryana rebuild their innings from 98 for 3 in the 17th over. He scored 62 off 77 balls and put on 84 for the fourth wicket with Nishant Sindhu, another 20-year-old allrounder who scored 64 and also contributed with the ball.
Vital contributions from the lower order - an unbeaten 32-ball 41 from Sumit Kumar and 29 from Rahul Tewatia - powered Haryana to 298 for 9.
Mohammed Shami, who is in line for an India comeback if he can maintain fitness, was wayward in his first spell for Bengal, conceding 27 in three overs without a wicket. He came back strong to finish with 3 for 61 in ten overs, with two wickets at the death as Haryana were aiming to accelerate.
Another player of interest from a national team perspective, Abhimanyu Easwaran, was key to Bengal's chase. With openers Sudip Gharami and Abishek Porel putting on 70 in 12.5 overs for the first wicket, Abhimanyu had the opportunity to steer Bengal's innings, but the rustiness of having spent two months on India's Test bench in Australia showed.
Having survived a close stumping appeal, Abhimanyu attempted to break free with a succession of reverse sweeps. Eventually, the pressure of not being able to score fluently got to him, and he was out attempting a slog sweep against mystery spinner Amit Rana.
Porel kept Bengal alive with a half-century but played conservatively for large parts of his 57 off 78 balls. His dismissal exposed Bengal's brittle middle order in the 28th over and Vats dismissed Anustup Majumdar, Karan Lal and Shami to help Haryana wrap up the chase for 226 in 43.1 overs.
Haryana play their quarterfinal against Gujarat in Vadodara on January 12.
Bengal Innings
Player NameRB
Abishek Porel
caught5778
SK Gharami
caught3639
AR Easwaran
caught1017
AP Majumdar
bowled3634
SD Chatterjee
caught1416
Karan Lal
caught2830
PJ Pramanik
lbw54
Kaushik Maity
caught615
Mohammed Shami
caught26
Mukesh Kumar
not out1312
SS Ghosh
bowled48
Extras(lb 8, w 7)
Total226(10 wkts; 43.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Vijay Hazare Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
GUJ7700282.582
HRYNA7610240.728
JHK7430160.423
UKHND7340120.846
GOA734012-0.676
ASSAM734012-0.816
ODSA725080.170
MNPR70700-2.952
Group B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAHA7610241.736
RAJ7520200.349
RLYS7520200.856
HP7430160.649
AP7430161.115
SVCS72508-0.510
SIKM72508-1.395
MEGHA70700-2.474
Group C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
KNTKA7610241.393
PNJB7610242.401
MUM7520202.114
HYD7430160.516
PONDI734012-0.880
SAU7340120.570
NAGA71604-0.690
ARP70700-6.246
Group D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
VIDAR6600241.996
TN6410182.443
UP6320140.338
CGR623010-1.122
CHD6230100.415
J + K61406-0.560
MIZO60502-4.298
Group E
TeamMWLDPTNRR
BRODA6510200.851
BENG6410180.539
MP6320140.583
DELHI6330120.371
KER6230100.652
TPURA61406-1.894
BIHAR61504-1.261
