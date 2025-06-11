Wraith makes the difference as Villiers' excellence goes unrewarded

Bears 165 for 3 (Wraith 56) beat Durham 162 for 5 (Villiers 85*) by seven wickets

An excellent half-century from Nat Wraith led Bears Women to a seven-wicket win over Durham women in the Vitality Blast despite a brilliant knock from Mady Villiers.

Durham's innings was the Villiers show as the all-rounder produced a classy knock (85 not out from 56 balls) after a couple of early blows from England's Issy Wong. She was well supported by Bess Heath as they made 162 for five from their 20.

Bears started their chase well, with their opening pair of Meg Austin and Davina Perrin putting on 62, but Katie Levick struck back with a pair of wickets. However, Wraith (56 from 37 balls) steered the ship and took Bears to a third win of the campaign.

Having won the toss and electing to bat at Banks Homes Riverside, Durham got off to a bad start as Wong bowled Suzie Bates for a three-ball duck in the opening over.

There was another chance for the Bears soon after as Wong dropped Villiers on the legside boundary early in her innings, but the visitors got their second soon after with Wong getting Leah Dobson for eight as she miscued a pull shot to Laura Harris at mid-wicket.

Villiers carved one through the covers for four to relieve a bit of pressure but wickets continued to fall at the other end, with skipper Hollie Armitage bowled by Hannah Baker for 15.

Heath then joined Villiers at the crease and looked in good touch as she dispatched a Georgia Davis balle to the legside boundary for four, but Baker got her soon after for a quickfire 27.

Villiers then struck a Charis Pavely ball down the ground for four to pass fifty off 35 balls and continued to tick along nicely, but Mia Rogers was bowled by Em Arlott to give the Bears a fifth wicket.

Villiers continued her assault on the Bears attack as she launched an Arlott ball down the ground for six and she remained unbeaten on 85 to lead her side to 162 for five.

Bears started their reply in a composed manner, with Austin getting their first boundary of the innings as she swept a Bates delivery to the boundary.

Davina Perrin started to get in the groove as she launched a Grace Thompson delivery down the ground for four.

Perrin survived a scare as an aerial shot narrowly avoided a Durham fielder and then she played a lovely shot down the ground for four. The opener continued her excellent start as she heaved a Katie Levick ball over the rope for six

However, the Durham spinner bounced back as Austin mistimed a delivery straight to Armitage at mid-on to depart for 27.

Perrin continued to enjoy her innings at Chester-le-Street as she swept a Villiers delivery for four, but she went for 49 to give the hosts a big breakthrough as she swept a Levick ball to Dobson who produced an excellent one-handed grab at square leg.

Charis Pavely was then dropped by Thompson on the boundary after she didn't get all of a Phoebe Turner delivery.

Wraith kept things ticking along for Bears as she dispatched a Villiers ball to the boundary and Pavely followed that up with a tidy shot through the legside for four.

Wraith then played a great shot on the legside for four to pass fifty and take her side within single figures of Durham's total.